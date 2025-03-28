Jessica Jane Molebatsi’s ramping it up in Shanghai

Jessica Jane Molebatsi and her husband and business partner Wandile Molebatsi are the founders of the brand Molebatsi. (Photo supplied)

Fashion weeks are exciting times for the global couture community. It’s where designers unveil their upcoming collections, setting the stage for the trends and styles that will define the season.

From New York to Paris, Milan to Tokyo, these events serve as a stage where the world’s most innovative and influential designers showcase their visions.

Yet, in recent years, one of the most refreshing developments has been the growing visibility of South African designers who are proudly showing the world what the country has to offer.

One such designer, Jessica Jane Molebatsi, is showcasing her collection at the Shanghai Fashion Week in China from 25 to 31 March.

Molebatsi’s collection, titled Toiles du Sud, meaning Canvas of the South, is not only a beautiful fusion of cultural narratives but also highlights the unique approach South African designers have taken in making their mark on the global fashion stage.

Molebatsi, co-founder of the brand Molebatsi, alongside her husband and business partner Wandile Molebatsi, is no stranger to breaking boundaries. This year, she will unveil the third instalment in her African Toiles de Jouy series, following on the success of previous collections like Noluthando and Rakgadi.

Toiles du Sud is inspired by the iconic French Toiles de Jouy print — a fabric design that originated in the small town of Jouy-en-Josas.

But while the print has French heritage, Molebatsi’s collection is a living embodiment of her South African roots, woven with the diverse cultural legacies of her family.

As she explains: “The print itself, being a Toiles de Jouy is French in origin, and this is the third instalment of Toiles de Jouy I have done.

“However, in essence, what I have been doing with my ranges is trying to combine mine and Wandile’s cultural backgrounds, so it becomes a representation of us and our family but also greater South Africa.

“That is the intention behind the ranges — it is a living representation of a blended living experience.”

Jessica Jane Molebatsi’s collection Toiles du Sud — Canvas of the South — is being shown at Shanghai Fashion Week in China. (Photo supplied)

The collaboration between Jessica and Wandile is special, given their different cultural backgrounds.

Wandile, a Tswana-Xhosa South African, and Jessica, who has French, Scottish, Norwegian and British heritage, have created a fashion house that seamlessly brings these diverse cultures into a single vision.

In the Molebatsi collections, we see the rich influences of South African textiles, such as bold shweshwe prints, skilfully blended with the sophisticated craftsmanship of European design.

Molebatsi’s collection highlights the unique approach South African designers have taken in making their mark on the global fashion stage. (Photo supplied)

This fusion has struck a chord with buyers, allowing them to see themselves reflected in the clothing, regardless of where they come from.

For Molebatsi, this is the ultimate goal with the range.

“She emphasises, “People get to see parts of themselves in the clothing and what that does is start a conversation and, through that conversation, we can learn more about each other.”

In a world where fast fashion continues to dominate, it’s important for designers to consider the environmental impact of their creations.

Sustainability has become a buzz­word in the fashion industry, and while many brands pay lip service to it, Jessica and Wandile’s Molebatsi are leading by example.

When asked about their sustainability practices, Molebatsi highlights their commitment to using natural, biodegradable fabrics that will not contribute to the ever-growing problem of textile waste in landfills.

“We use 95% natural fibre fabrics,” she reveals, explaining how the company prioritises eco-friendly materials such as 100% cotton from local suppliers like Degama.

“I have used 100% cotton fabrics from Degama, so that is locally sourced.

“I have even used 100% artists canvas and that is 100% cotton and is untreated,” Molebatsi says.

“We use metal zips over plastic — my detailing and beading is not plastic, it is jade beads.”

For a brand like Molebatsi, sustainability doesn’t merely mean sourcing ethical materials, it also means taking a stand against the overconsumption which is often promoted by the fashion industry.

Molebatsi expresses a deep frustration with the fast-fashion model, stating, “I have become very passionate about slowing fashion down.

“I think this theory of having two seasons a year, with brand-new ranges that need to sell fast, is absolutely ridiculous.

“That is not a fashion construct but a business construct.”

Her words reflect a growing sentiment in the fashion world — the need for quality over quantity, longevity over fleeting trends.

Molebatsi’s brand is rooted in a philosophy that champions slower, more mindful production processes that focus on craftsmanship, longevity and a deep respect for the environment.

With Toiles du Sud, Molebatsi is bringing South African fashion to the global stage, proving that the country is a significant player in the international fashion scene.

The Shanghai Fashion Week, a major event on the fashion calendar, attracts the world’s top designers and buyers.

Molebatsi’s work is a testament to the fact that African designers are not just part of the conversation—they are leading it.

Her intricate designs, which blend cultural heritage with cutting-edge fashion, have earned her the respect and admiration of global audiences.

As she prepares for her Shanghai debut, Molebatsi shares her excitement: “Toiles du Sud is to encourage people to see elements of themselves within someone else and to recognise elements of themselves within the clothing.

“It’s about creating a platform where we can have these important conversations through fashion.”

Molebatsi’s continued success speaks volumes about the resilience and creativity of the South African fashion sector.

It also reinforces the importance of representation — by showing the world that South African designers, especially those rooted in diverse cultural traditions, are just as relevant as their global counterparts.

Molebatsi’s commitment to cultural activism, sustainability and craft proves that South Africa’s fashion scene is not only a rich source of inspiration but one that is carving out its own distinct space in the global fashion narrative.