Diary: Tumi Morake at the Cape Town Funny Festival, Disney+ Quiz Nights return, Joya Mooi releases Open Hearts

Homecoming: Comedian Tumi Morake will perform in Cape Town next month.

Tumi Morake brings the laughs to Cape Town

South African comedic powerhouse Tumi Morake is back to light up the stage at the 26th edition of the JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival, powered by KLM.

Performing exclusively at the Baxter Theatre from 17 to 29 June, Morake returns from her home in Atlanta in the US to reconnect with her roots — and her fans.

Known as the “First Lady of Comedy”, Morake made history in 2018 as the first African woman featured at Netflix’s Just For Laughs festival, and her international résumé ranges from Ghana to the UK and across the US.

Local audiences will know her from films like Seriously Single and the hit soap The Queen.

Morake is buzzing about her return: “This is the biggest, most diverse audience you will ever find in South Africa!” Festival founder Eddy Cassar calls her “bold, sassy” and central to the event’s spirit.

Tickets are R250 via Webtickets, with group discounts available.

Even more magic at this year’s quiz nights

Get ready for a trivia takeover as Disney+ Quiz Nights return this month, in collaboration with Quiz Nights SA. After the huge success of last year’s edition, this event promises to be even better, running from 12 to 15 May at venues across Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

It celebrates everything from Disney classics to fresh new content on Disney+, including hits from Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Grey’s Anatomy or The Simpsons, or obsessed with newcomers like The Bear, Dying for Sex or Daredevil: Born Again, you’ll get your moment.

Christine Service of The Walt Disney Company Africa says the quiz captures “shared moments that connect generations”. Entry is free but fans are urged to book their spots fast at venues like Tiger’s Milk, Kapstadt, Carlyle’s and more. Follow @QuizNightsSA and @DisneyPlusZA for details.

Kesivan & The Lights bring Freedom in Sound to life

Electrifying: Kesivan Naidoo and his group will give several performances in Joburg and Cape Town.

Celebrated drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo is back in South Africa along with his dynamic ensemble, Kesivan & The Lights, for the Freedom in Sound tour — a celebration of 30 years of democracy through jazz.

The group starts their Joburg leg at Untitled Basement on Thursday 8 May, followed by a performance at the Wits Chris Seabrooke Music Hall on Friday 9 May, before heading to Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre for a one-night-only show on Saturday 10 May. That evening will also be recorded for an album.

The tour brings together some of jazz’s finest talents: trumpeter Darren English, pianist Bokani Dyer, saxophonist Charley Rose, guitarist Fabio Gouvêa and bassist Joan Codina, blending heritage with innovation.

Naidoo says the project honours South African jazz masters while reimagining their legacy.

Tickets range from R200 to R250 via Webtickets.