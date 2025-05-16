Diary: One and the Many exhibition at Javette Art Centre,  Simthandile Mtolo Quartet live, Kaleidoscope Festival in the Karoo

Biggie: SoftVxnxs by Goldendean who will be an exhibitor on the One and the Many show in Pretoria in July. Photo: Anthea Pokroy

Many things for one to see at exhibition

From Friday, 4 July, the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria will be opening its galleries to One and the Many, a bold, sprawling exhibition that investigates the relationship between the individual and the collective.

Curated by Storm Janse van Rensburg with Javett-UP’s team, the exhibition plays with scale, space and time, unfolding across three chapters and bringing historical and contemporary voices into complex conversation.

Visitors can expect dialogues between major collections — South32, Javett Family and Bongi Dhlomo — and large works by six leading contemporary artists.

From Katlego Tlabela’s opulent interiors to Goldendean’s sensual meditations on care and Ledelle Moe’s massive concrete sculptures, the show promises to redefine how art connects across generations and mediums.

Inga Somdyala’s new commission anchors the experience.

There will be programming to follow the exhibition and an educational component stretching into 2027.

Simthandile Mtolo Quartet live on stage

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music brings its semester one concert season to a powerful close with the Simthandile Mtolo Quartet on 21 May.

Taking place at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College Campus, this one-night-only live performance promises an immersive evening of sound, story and visual art before the campus heads into winter break.

Led by celebrated South African vocalist and event curator Simthandile Mtolo, the quartet includes bassist Fortune Hlubi, back from a tour in Thailand, bringing fresh energy.

The performance will be elevated by a pop-up art exhibition from Sihle Shozi and a short artist talk and Q&A, exploring the global creative journey and the realities of sustaining an independent artistic life.

Tickets are R130, R95 and R65 via Webtickets.

Book now for Karoo’s Kaleidoscope Festival

Experience: Louise Lansdown will be one of the performers at the Kaleidoscope Festival in Prince Albert in August.

In August, the quiet, charming town of Prince Albert will pulse with rhythm, flavour and celebration as Kaleidoscope Festival 2025 brings a three-day feast of music and cuisine to the Karoo.

A standout on South Africa’s cultural calendar, this year’s edition showcases world premieres and new commissions by local composers and musicians, blending classical excellence with down-to-earth community spirit.

From chamber music in historic churches to open-air concerts under the stars, every note is paired with culinary experiences and the intimacy of storytelling.

Performances by Hendrik Hofmeyr, Louise Lansdown, Schalk Joubert and the ARCO Youth Orchestra will light up venues like The Swartberg Pass and Gay’s Dairy.

With its focus on collaboration, inclusion and accessible musical engagement, Kaleidoscope is as welcoming to first-time listeners as it is to seasoned fans.

Tickets available via Quicket.