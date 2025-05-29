Diary: Big Day Out with Oskido, RedFest2025 returns, UKZN’s tribute to Demi Fernandez

Figuring on biggering: A day of music and culture in LInksfield.

Get the rhythm of the nation at Oskido’s Big Day Out

Oskido’s Big Day Out is back on Saturday 29 November, and it’s set to be bigger, louder and more unforgettable than ever.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out edition, the award-winning DJ and producer is bringing his signature lifestyle festival back to Huddle Park, Linksfield, for a full day of music, culture and vibes.

From midday to 10pm, expect an electric mix of house, kwaito, amapiano and hip-hop as some of South Africa’s best artists share the stage with rising stars.

With immersive zones, curated food experiences and a crowd of 5 000 people expected, Big Day Out 2025 promises to be a high-energy celebration of South African identity, soundtracked by decades of dance floor anthems and new-school flair.

As Oskido says, this is for anyone who’s ever felt the rhythm of our nation — don’t miss the festival that brings it all together.

Culture, family fun and good vibes at RedFest 2025

RedFest returns to Redhill School in Joburg this Youth Day long weekend from 13 to 16 June. The event transforms the campus into a vibrant hub of creativity, community and artistic excellence.

It will feature a line-up of live music with performances from Booshle G, Matthew Mole, Zolani Mahola and more, alongside more than 20 top-notch theatre productions and a magical children’s programme. Comedy, world-class magic shows, art exhibitions and an artisanal market with more than 80 vendors round out the experience.

The popular Village on Oval will be the festival’s social heartbeat, while YouthFest on Monday showcases the city’s rising stars in music and theatre.

Whether you’re a culture buff, a family on the hunt for fun, or just chasing good vibes, RedFest2025 is your pass to Johannesburg’s creative soul.

Tribute to Demi Fernandez

Celebration: Flamenco master Demi Fernandez.

On Friday 30 May, the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal will host a tribute to a man who has shaped generations of musicians — Demi Fernandez.

In celebration of his retirement, a stellar line-up of UKZN guitar alumni will return to the stage to honour their mentor, whose flamenco mastery and passionate teaching left an indelible mark on South African music.

The evening promises a mix of jazz, Afrobeat, rock and flamenco as artists like Nick Pitman, Solomon Willy, Joshua Swanson, Milton Chissano and Seb Goldswain come together in a celebration of music and mentorship.

Each performer, now a respected artist in their own right, brings a unique style rooted in the lessons and legacy of Fernandez.