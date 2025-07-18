Diary: Aldo Brincat at the Market Theatre, NYO Jazz releases new album and Kabza De Small set to release Kabza Chant 2.0

Moving: Multi-disciplinary artist Aldo Brincat’s The Moon Looks Delicious From Here is a semi-autobiographical story.

Aldo Brincat’s acclaimed solo show lands in Jo’burg

Fresh off its national and international tour, The Moon Looks Delicious From Here has finally landed in Johannesburg for a limited run from 9-27 July at The Market Theatre. Written and performed by Aldo Brincat, this award-winning solo performance is a masterclass in storytelling, hailed for its vulnerability and theatricality.

Directed by Sjaka Septembir and with music by Bongeziwe Mabandla, the play dives deep into themes of identity, sexuality and immigration. Brincat’s semi-autobiographical tale of growing up as a first-generation South African unpacks the complexities of belonging in post-apartheid society. The show earned a Standard Bank Silver Ovation Award at the 2024 National Arts Festival and the Special Jury Award at London’s Bitesize Theatre Festival. Don’t miss this resonant journey.

Tickets available at Webtickets.

NYO Jazz drops live album recorded at the Market Theatre

Carnegie Hall presents Live in Johannesburg — NYO Jazz’s new live album recorded during their debut South African tour at the Market Theatre. This marks the youth ensemble’s second full-length release and first

live recording, capturing the energy and spirit of cultural exchange.

Led by artistic director and trumpeter Sean Jones and featuring vocalist Alicia Olatuja, the album includes performances by South African talents Romy Brauteseth (bass) and Linda Sikhakhane (saxophone). The setlist blends American and South African jazz classics with standout originals such as the Isigqi Suite by Sibusiso Mashiloane and Kadara by Alicia and Michael Olatuja.

Stream or purchase through Carnegie Hall platforms.

Kabza De Small returns with Kabza Chant 2.0 ahead of new album

Amapiano king: Make a date with Kabza De Small on 29 August for Scorpion Kings Live.

The king of amapiano, Kabza De Small, is back with Kabza Chant 2.0, a soulful prelude to his album Bab’Motha, dropping on 18 July. Featuring vocalists Nobuhle, Nkosazana Daughter and Sykes, the new single continues Kabza’s journey.

As a solo sensation and one half of the Scorpion Kings, Kabza’s influence on South African music is unmatched. Recently honoured by the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, his accolades include 13 South African Music Awards (Sama) and five Metro FM awards.

Bab’Motha promises spiritual resonance, with artwork reflecting Kabza’s personal growth.

Mark your calendars — Scorpion Kings Live hits on 29 August and promises to be 2025’s standout performance.

Pre-order Bab’Motha now.