Diary: Scorpion kings live at Loftus Stadium, Ofentse Sebula to tour Johannesburg and eSwatini and Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude showcases at JAG

Scorpion Kings: Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

The kings of amapiano are back to wow Pretoria

The Scorpion Kings, a duo consisting of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, are bringing their friends to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 29 August for a celebration of South African music.

The Scorpion Kings Live [With Friends] promises to be more than just a concert — it promises to be an experience.

The show will bring together a powerhouse line-up that reflects the depth and diversity of the amapiano movement.

Their fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in South African music, including Mafikizolo, Ami Faku, Msaki, MaWhoo, the legendary Oskido and more.

They will be sharing the stage to celebrate the music genre that’s taken the world by storm.

There will also be a very special guest appearance by Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight Davido, who is set to raise the roof of Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

In addition, a tribute during the performance honouring the 84-year-old renowned South African composer and musician Caiphus Semenya will remind fans of the roots and richness of this country’s musical heritage.

Doors open at 1pm and tickets are available for R300 to R990 on webtickets.co.za.

Be blown away by Ofentse Sebula’s Sebula Tour

Horn: Ofentse Sebula will be on stage in Joburg and eSwatini.

The acclaimed saxophonist, composer and bandleader Ofentse Sebula is set to take audiences on a transcendent musical journey with The Sebula Tour in Johannesburg and eSwatini.

Starting on 23 August at The Fort in Johannesburg, and continuing on 11 October at House on Fire in eSwatini, the tour promises an intimate blend of jazz, neo-soul and gospel, where strangers leave as a community bound by shared musical experience.

Sebula will be joined by emerging jazz talents, including Michael Nkuna on trumpet, DiTeboho Kobedi on keys, Thato Modika on guitar and Carlo Jooste on bass, with Johannesburg featuring a special guest set by jazz DJ [kimetsu.].

Audiences can expect a mix of unreleased compositions alongside selections from his debut album H.O.P.E, a sonic testament to resilience and optimism.

Supported by Concerts SA, Festival Enterprise Catalyst, Samro, the National Treasury Jobs Fund and IKS Cultural Consulting, the tour underscores Sebula’s commitment to storytelling, community and musical excellence.

Tickets for Johannesburg are via webtickets.co.za, while eSwatini tickets (R200) are at the door.

Zimbabwean artist shows at Johannesburg Art Gallery

Deep: Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude.

Opening on Saturday 23 August at 1pm, the Johannesburg Art Gallery will present Sugar Coats, a solo exhibition by Zimbabwean artist Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude, winner of the 2024 FNB Art Prize.

Staged in collaboration with First Floor Gallery Harare, the show will run until 3pm on the same day, marking Nyaude’s first solo presentation at the gallery, which is home to the largest public art collection on the continent.

Known for his vivid satirical canvases, Nyaude draws from urban Zimbabwe to interrogate power, identity and resilience.

Sugar Coats continues this trajectory, layering sparkling surfaces with sharp critiques of consumer culture, colonial residue and fragile economies. His works seduce at first glance, only to reveal deep fractures beneath the gloss.

This exhibition situates Nyaude within the lineage of groundbreaking FNB Art Prize laureates, while affirming his rising global influence.

Sugar Coats is on at the Johannesburg Art Gallery, Klein & King George Streets, Joubert Park.