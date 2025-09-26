Diary: YouthX Festival, Routes of Sound at Spier Wine Farm, , Grave Injustice Exhibition

Fun: YouthX Day at Constitution Hill promises a stacked line-up. Photo: Supplied

Youth X Festival returns to Constitution Hill

On Saturday 4 October, Joburg’s Constitution Hill is set to come alive with the 2025 edition of the YouthX Festival, a 12-hour celebration of music, creativity and ambition under the theme “Dreams Don’t Sleep”.

The festival brings together dancers, poets, hustlers and dreamers, with the YouthX Awards at its heart honouring 10 young South Africans driving change in their fields, with one crowned the official 2025 YouthX Awards winner.

Music fans can look forward to a stacked line-up, from DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, Shekinah, Shamiso and Sun-El Musician to global star Nasty C.

In addition, there will be sets by DJ 1D and Omagoqa. Hosts Primo9Teen and Lula Odiba return to keep the crowd buzzing.

A movement as much as a festival, YX25 blends culture, hustle and play.

Tickets are available via webtickets.co.za, with Nedbank clients enjoying 50% off.

Enjoy music, wine and tours of a beautiful farm

From Friday 26 to Sunday 28 September, Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch hosts The Routes of Sound, an intimate acoustic journey curated by Brett Bailey and Third World Bunfight.

Audiences move in small groups through atmospheric spaces — from the historic Manor House and Old Wine Cellar to hidden nooks around the farm — where performers including Giuliette Price, Taleswapper, Ntokozo Zwane, Odwa Bongo and Jak Thomas offer stripped-down sets.

Each stop pairs music with tastings from Spier’s award-winning Creative Block wines.

The evening culminates in a concert with bassist Herbie Tsoaeli and his quintet, featuring Buddy Wells on saxophone. It’s an evocative blend of storytelling, song and sonic discovery in one of the Cape’s most beautiful settings.

Performances are at 7.30pm on 26 and 27 September, and at 3pm on 28 September. Tickets cost R300 via Webtickets and include wine tastings.

Apartheid Museum opens ‘Grave Injustice’ exhibition

Remember: Lusanda Ndita and one of the works on display. Photo: Supplied

On Heritage Day, the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg opened Grave Injustice: The Unfinished Business of the TRC, a powerful exhibition tracing the long struggle for justice since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) closed in 2003.

Curated in partnership with the Foundation for Human Rights, the exhibition highlights testimonies of the survivors and families who have fought for accountability and reparations for over two decades.

It also reflects on the state’s failure to prosecute apartheid-era crimes, even as new inquiries and inquests begin to unfold.

Through archival material, family interviews, a timeline of key events and striking artworks by Lusanda Ndita, Grave Injustice explores the unfinished promises of the democratic era and the urgent need for closure.

The exhibition will run until 31 March. The Apartheid Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 9am to 5pm, including public holidays.