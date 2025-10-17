Diary: Nandi The Musical, ParkLive Festival, Cape Town Marathon

Regal: Nandi the Musical is on at Durban’s Ekhaya Multi-Arts Centre. Photo: Supplied

Musical celebrates a queen’s enduring legacy

Experience the extraordinary life of Queen Nandi, mother of King Shaka, in Nandi — The Musical, opening at the Ekhaya Multi-Arts Centre, Durban, on 17 October.

Written and directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Edmund Mhlongo, this large-scale production features a cast of 33 performers who bring to life the resilience, wisdom and courage of a woman who helped shape Zulu history.

The musical blends stirring performances with powerful storytelling, offering audiences a moving celebration of African heritage, leadership and maternal strength.

Through music, dance and drama, Nandi — The Musical honours not only a legendary queen but also the spirit of endurance that defines generations.

Tickets are R50 and available online.

Make a visit to the Ekhaya Multi-Arts Centre in KwaMashu for a production that promises to inspire and uplift.

Cape Town warms up for Africa’s premier marathon

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon returns on 18 and 19 October, inviting runners and spectators alike to experience Africa’s biggest running festival. Entering its final year as a candidate for the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors, the event positions Cape Town alongside global marathon cities like Boston, Berlin and Tokyo.

The weekend features something for every level of athlete, including the 42.2km marathon, 10km and 5km Peace Runs, three scenic Table Mountain Trail Runs at 41km, 22km and 11km and a 42km Wheelchair Invitational.

Whether you’re chasing a personal best or cheering from the sidelines, this is a celebration of endurance, unity and the spirit of the Mother City. The road races start at Fritz Sonnenberg Road outside Green Point Stadium.

Visit capetownmarathon.com for more information.

ParkLive Festival brings an all-star lineup to Joburg

The ParkLive Festival returns to Marks Park in Emmarentia, on Saturday, 18 October, promising a full day of sunshine, sound and good vibes.

Now a staple on Johannesburg’s live music calendar, the festival blends genres and generations, showcasing chart-toppers like Shekhinah, Matthew Mole, The Parlotones, Freshlyground, Ross Learmonth, Ben Rodrigues and the Saxby Twins.

Beyond the stellar music, the Parklive experience includes a food and beverage village with gourmet street eats, craft drinks and a relaxed family atmosphere.

Presented by Breakout Events in association with Jacaranda 94.2 and supported by the Sampra Development Fund and Flying Fish, ParkLive 2025 is gearing up to be one of the city’s biggest outdoor celebrations of the year.

The gates open at 10am and tickets start at R295 per person via Howler.