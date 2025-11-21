The bioscope is back: Soweto film Market & film festival are reclaiming township cinema culture

Thapelo Motloung, the founder of the Soweto Film Market and CEO of the Soweto International Film Festival. Photo: Supplied

There was a time in the rural and township areas when we had an old man who would visit different schools with a film projector to screen American and Asian films.

After settling the R2 entrance fee at the door, excited and intrigued, we all gathered inside the darkened school hall. Weeks after, we would still be chatting and mimicking Bruce Lee or Jean-Claude van Damme’s flying kicks.

This was a bioscope culture where movies were accessible to rural and township communities. But with changing film watching experiences that include a decline in cinemas and growth of streaming platforms, has this culture been lost altogether?

“Yes, we’ve lost some of that community cinema spirit but not completely,” says Thapelo Motloung, the founder of the Soweto Film Market and CEO of the Soweto International Film Festival (SIFF).

Motloung says the film market and festival aim to revive bioscope culture in a modern way through open-air screenings, community film pop-ups, and partnerships with schools and youth centres.

“The bioscope was about access, connection, and shared experience. Film should never be limited to cinemas in Sandton; it should live and breathe where people are — in the heart of the township,” says Motloung, also known as “Tabz.”

Running from 19–22 November 2025 at the Soweto Theatre, Johannesburg, SIFF was founded in 2020 and has long been a springboard for African filmmakers, launching hits like Kedibone – currently on Netflix – and the acclaimed documentary Soweto Drift.

Soweto Film Market, which was established in 2025, was envisioned as a platform for young African filmmakers to showcase their talent, access funding, engage with industry leaders, and bring original stories to audiences.

Earlier in the year, through the film market, young filmmakers were invited to submit their film ideas online in the form of a pitch deck, synopsis, and concept. Shortlisted participants will get to present their ideas in a live pitch during the festival.

Beginnings of a film festival

The idea to set up a film festival, Motloung tells me, came from seeing how much raw, untapped talent existed in the communities, and how much of it lacked access to platforms and industry networks. He wanted to create a space that bridges that gap, thus aligning creativity and opportunity.

“The Soweto Film Market isn’t just a red-carpet event; it’s an economic and creative ecosystem. We want filmmakers to leave not just inspired, but with real deals, mentorships, and collaborations that move their careers forward. It’s about turning stories into sustainable livelihoods.”

Apart from screenings, during the four-day festival, there will also be some workshops with an emphasis on teaching the business side of the filmmaking process.

“Too often, filmmakers master the art but not the business. We want to shift that. Our sessions cover how to pitch to investors, distribute content, build personal brands, and access global funding. It is about making creativity pay the bills and turning passion into a profession. We’re giving young filmmakers the tools to not only tell stories beautifully, but to own them too,” says the 28-year-old.

These young filmmakers will get to learn from esteemed industry professionals and broadcasters who will judge the pitches and facilitate workshops. Thus, offering the young creatives a direct pathway to funding and distribution without the usual gatekeeping challenges.

Big dreams and growing the industry

The Soweto Film Market and SIFF are co-signed by industry powerhouses such as Dr. John Kani and Dr. Jerry Mofokeng, who serve as patrons, and also supported by the National Film and Video Foundations (NFVF).

Organising festivals of this magnitude however comes with its ups and downs involving many stakeholder engagements and logistics, challenges Motloung and his team had to overcome.

Getting sufficient financial and infrastructural resources were some of the biggest hurdles faced by the festival organisers. Nevertheless, Motloung’s big dreams were not deferred, due to being rooted in passion and resilience as a Soweto boy.

“We partnered strategically, leaned into community support, and built relationships with institutions that share our vision. Every challenge became a lesson in innovation. When we couldn’t afford certain things, we improvised because creativity thrives from limitation. That’s the spirit of Soweto.”

Soweto Film Market and SIFF add to the local pool of film festivals that include Cape Town International Film Market and Festival; Durban International Film Festival and Joburg Film Festival. Due to this small pool compared to other countries, any film festival goes a long way in growing the South African TV and film industry.

Building on this notion, Motloung says festivals are the engine rooms of the industry. He further stated that film festivals connect talent to opportunity, spotlight new voices, and shape the stories that define our cultural identity.

“Film festivals like ours are where networks are built, collaborations happen, and careers are launched. We’re not just screening films — we’re building an ecosystem that supports the growth of South African cinema from the ground up.”

Growing from that township boy who listened to his grandmother telling folktales by candlelight to now founding a film festival in his hometown, Motloung couldn’t be more determined about the future.

He states that the vision is to make Soweto Film Market and SIFF a permanent space, a hub for screenings, workshops, and co-production labs that run year-round.

“We’re also working on regional partnerships across the continent, building bridges between young African filmmakers and global investors. Ultimately, our dream is simple: to make sure African

stories are told, seen, and celebrated on every screen in the world.”

The festival will also screen Little Africa– a thought- provoking collection of 10 short films- produced by Sisanda Henna Films from its incubator, The Youth Filmmaker Project.

Some of the debut filmmakers showcasing will include Wadline Mckurr from Eldorado Park; Thozama Busawke from Sterkspruit; Yamkela Matshisi from eNgcobo, Nqanawe Shangase hailing from KwaZulu Natal; and Lesego Motlana from Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria.

From investor meetings with Paramount Africa, Film Finity, and Indigenous Film Distribution to community screenings at the Ikusasalethu Youth Centre, Eyethu and Soweto Old Age Home, the 2025 Soweto Film Market and SIFF promise an inclusive, action-driven celebration of African storytelling.