Year-end blues of hits and misses

It’s 14:45pm. I’m at Clicks in West Street. I get a call from a private number. A call that will jolt my withering dreams back to life. “You are one of the people we are taking for the internship programme.”

A million emotions flooded me at once, excitement and tears fought for the number one spot. After the call, I thought about the Lamborghini and mansion I was going to buy in Sandton because at that moment, nothing seemed impossible. The many months of job seeking after university vanished immediately.

One phone call changed everything. But what do you do, when you don’t get the call? When you have applied, submitted the business proposal; asked for the raise and didn’t get a yes.

What do you do when rejection seems to lock you in a cage and you feel stuck and stagnant? You have done all you could possibly do with the little that you have and still get “We regret to inform you”.

For many of us, 2025 has been just that, it has been a season of complete disappointments.

A season of receiving so many nos, that you wonder if your name and the word congratulations can ever be neighbours. This 2025 season brought with it frustration, doubt and tears.

The business ran at a loss; lost a job. It was just bad. On top of everything, the economy is not kind, food and life in general is getting more and more expensive.

Having an Instagram account during this time is extremely dangerous because it will give you a first-class ticket to depression. The level of flaunting and showing off on that App is higher than the GDP of most countries. Open with caution.

Yes, life in 2025 for some of us has been life(ing). Plans did not go according to plan and we are not okay.

Noel Jones once said “don’t lose your mind over the car that you lost, because you are going to need your mind to drive the next one”.

The loss of the car does not take away your ability to drive. You have a chance to get a new, even better car. One of the main things when life seems hard, is to continue to try.

Going against the flow of a heavy current takes so much strength but you develop the muscle. Some people present life as this glamorous, fabulous experience that some of us question ‘what is wrong with me?’

Why do I keep experiencing setbacks and never seem to catch a break?

Thanks to the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee on the allegations made by the KZN Commissioner we now see that not all that glitters is gold. You are actually doing better than you think.

Aaliyah in her album, Romeo Must Die has a song that says if at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again. If, as 2025 ends, you are one of the millions of people who did not enjoy the year, know that all is not lost.

New opportunities are ahead. Don’t dwell on this year’s setbacks. Don’t delete the old proposal yet. Before you accept defeat, take one last look and polish it.

It is time to add new potential clients on the list. Press the refresh button and get ready for 2026. But for now, take a chill pill, pack your bags, book a flight, drive or take a taxi home to be with family. ‘Tis the season to be jolly.