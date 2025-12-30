An invigorating chat with Uniquely Toned

In conversation: Wellness guru, Jennifer Hlabjago. Photos Supplied

In the spirit of closing the year with clarity, confidence and a gentle return to self, we spoke with Jennifer Hlabjago from Uniquely Toned, a woman quietly reshaping how we think about wellness in South Africa.

In a landscape where quick fixes are loud and sustainable health feels elusive, her clinic is offering something refreshingly human: results without overwhelm, guidance without judgement and a reminder that wellness begins with understanding your own body.

From weight-management support to skin health, from the rising curiosity around vaginal rejuvenation to the growing demand for IV drips, Hlabjago speaks with an honesty that cuts through the noise.

This Q&A brings her insights forward, practical, demystifying and deeply rooted in care and a perfect reminder that small, consistent choices can still carry us into a healthier new chapter.

Which treatments do clients seek out most often and why?

Our most requested treatments are weight-loss injections, body-contouring sessions and skin treatments like facials and chemical peels. Clients choose them because they want visible results without downtime. People have busy lives, so they prefer options that fit into their routine and still deliver noticeable changes.

How does your clinic approach healthy, sustainable weight management?

We don’t push quick fixes. We look at the client’s habits, lifestyle and medical history. Then we mix non-invasive treatments with simple, realistic changes in diet and activity. We focus on steady progress instead of fast drops that don’t last.

What sets your non-invasive weight-loss treatments apart from dieting or surgery?

Most people struggle with consistency, not knowledge. Our treatments give clients a boost so they see results sooner, which keeps them motivated. They’re safe, non-surgical, and work alongside lifestyle changes. There’s no downtime, no hospital stay, and no pressure to make extreme choices.

How does your clinic contribute to national conversations about health and prevention?

South Africa’s obesity numbers are high because access to support is limited. We try to make wellness more approachable. We educate clients, share real information online and show that you can start small. Our aim is to help people take control of their health before problems get worse.

Can you explain how your IV drips work and what benefits clients experience?

Our drips deliver vitamins, minerals and hydration straight into the bloodstream. That means faster absorption than oral supplements. Most clients report better energy, improved skin, stronger immunity and quicker recovery from fatigue or stress.

How do you educate clients about vaginal rejuvenation and address misconceptions?

We keep the conversation simple and honest. Many women think the treatment is painful or only for older women, which isn’t true. We explain what the device does, how long it takes and what results to expect. We focus on comfort, confidence, and wellness — not shame.

What safety measures or technologies do you rely on to ensure effectiveness?

We use certified medical-grade equipment and follow strict hygiene and safety protocols. Every treatment is done by trained professionals. We do a full consultation first, so we choose the right approach for each client’s body and skin.

How do you tailor facials and skin-care treatments for different skin types and concerns?

South African skin is diverse, so we don’t use a one-size-fits-all method. We assess the client’s skin, lifestyle and concerns. Then we adjust the products and techniques for issues like pigmentation, acne, dryness or sensitivity. Our goal is to treat the skin we see, not a textbook idea of skin.

What trends in aesthetics and wellness are you excited about and how are you preparing?

People want natural-looking results and treatments that fit into a busy life. Non-invasive sculpting, skin-boosting and IV wellness are growing fast. We’re investing in new devices, updated training, and more personalised treatment plans to stay ahead.

What advice do you give someone who’s hesitant to try aesthetic or wellness treatments?

Start with a consultation. Ask questions. You don’t have to commit to anything. We help clients understand their options and what suits their goals and budget. The first step is simply getting informed.