Saftas celebrate the storytellers shaping South African screens

Zenande Mfenyana as Thumeka. Photo: Mzansi Magic

South Africa’s film and television industry gathered on Saturday night for the 19th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), an evening dedicated to celebrating the actors, filmmakers and productions responsible for shaping the country’s screen culture.

Held at the Gallagher Convention Centre, the ceremony brought together performers, directors, producers and industry insiders in recognition of the craft behind local film and television.

As one of the industry’s most important annual gatherings, the Saftas continue to serve as a barometer of where South African storytelling is headed.

Among the night’s standout winners was Zenande Mfenyana, who won best supporting actress in a telenovela for her role as Thumeka in Inimba.

The award marked her first Safta win after nearly two decades in the industry, a moment that resonated with many who have watched her career evolve on local screens.

Actor Bonko Khoza also walked away with a major award, winning best actor in a telenovela for his dual role as Banele and Sanele Magwaza in iThonga.

His performance, which required him to portray twin brothers with contrasting personalities, had already drawn widespread praise ahead of the awards and ultimately earned him one of the night’s top acting honours.

Nelisiwe Sibiya took home the award for best actress in a telenovela for her role as Zamahlobo in Ithonga.

The event also celebrated productions that have captured the attention of South African audiences over the past year. The telenovela Inimba had a particularly strong showing, securing multiple awards and reinforcing its place as one of the country’s most talked-about television dramas.

Beyond the trophies, the awards reflected a broader shift within the industry. South African film and television production continues to expand across streaming platforms, traditional broadcasters and international collaborations.

Large production houses and subscription platforms dominated many of the major categories, reflecting how the economics of storytelling are evolving in a rapidly changing media landscape.

This year’s ceremony carried additional significance after the awards were postponed from their original 2025 schedule because of organisational changes within the National Film and Video Foundation, the body responsible for overseeing the Saftas. Despite the delay, the ceremony maintained its role as a gathering point for the industry.

Acceptance speeches throughout the evening emphasised collaboration and reminding audiences that film and television are collective efforts built by writers, editors, cinematographers, designers and crews working behind the scenes.

For emerging creatives, the Saftas remain an important moment of visibility. Seeing established actors and filmmakers recognised on stage offers a glimpse of the longevity that careers in the industry can achieve, even within a sector often shaped by uncertainty and limited funding.

Ultimately, the awards were about more than recognition. They served as a reminder that South African storytelling continues to evolve.