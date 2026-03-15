iCAUR launching in May: We get a sneak peak of the two variants

The iCAUR V23 will be customisable and you can either get it in a base or retro look. (Eyaaz Matwadia)

Earlier this week, the Mail & Guardian got a sneak peak into iCAUR, a brand launching in South Africa in May.

Brought in by the Chery group, iCAUR will bring in two fully electric models: the V23 and the 03T. The V23 will serve as the entry model into the brand while the 03T will offer a more premium experience.

V23

Introduced to South Africans at the Festival of Motoring 2025, there was a lot of anticipation around the V23 as iCAUR made it known that it was going to bring the vehicle to the market, with a certain twist.

It’s almost like Build-a-Bear but with a boxy EV.

Consumers will be able to customise their car according to their will. From either the base or retro to different wraps on the vehicles and various stickers for the vehicles, iCAUR’s slogan is “born to play” and it is going to allow the customer to do just that.

Customers will also be able to add accessories to their cart to make their car look as cool as possible.

While the V23 has a boxy and slightly rugged looking shape, it is by no means an off-roader; rather, it’s a comfortable EV crossover.

Even the inside has cool little dials for drive modes. It offers a fun experience inside and outside.

The iCAUR V23 we chose was wrapped in black and white

Shannon Gahagan, the national brand and marketing manager for iCAUR South Africa, said users would be able to get adventurous with the V23 because of the two variants that would be revealed to South Africans at launch.

““The V23 enters the market as a compact electric SUV that offers something noticeably different from the typical crossover formula. It combines a strong SUV stance and squared-off proportions with modern electric architecture and a high level of everyday usability,” Gahagan said.

“With two derivatives available at launch, including a dual-motor all-wheel drive option, the V23 is positioned to appeal to buyers who want a vehicle that works in the city but still feels ready for more adventurous driving,” she said.

“The V23 is an important step for iCAUR in South Africa because it introduces our approach to design, technology and specification.”

It reflected what the brand was about:“combining character-driven styling” with an interior that felt premium and connected. “As our first model locally, the V23 sets the tone for what customers can expect from iCAUR going forward.”

As much as the concept of the V23 is a winner, the ability for South Africans to get excited about it relies on the car’s affordability as EVs usually sit in the higher pricing bracket, especially for a crossover.

While officials from iCAUR could not give a guaranteed price yet, they said South Africans would be looking at about R550 000 to get into the V23, which speaks to the factor of affordability for a customisable, boxy and spacious EV.

“We know pricing is one of the biggest factors influencing EV adoption in South Africa and that’s exactly where we believe the V23 will make a meaningful impact,” Gahagan said.

“Our goal is to offer a vehicle that delivers on all fronts — from design to generous standard specification — while remaining realistic and competitive for the local market. We expect the V23 to surprise the market and position itself as one of the most compelling electric SUVs in its segment,” she said.

The two-wheel-drive variant is expected to have a range of between 400km and 500km and the all-wheel-drive variant probably around 350km. The short drive we had felt certain and composed. Of course, due to it being an EV, it provides instant torque and offers smoothness on the road.

03T

The 03T will sit as the premium offering from iCAUR.

While this one doesn’t have the same type of customisation as the V23, it does offer some cool elements like i-shaped headlights, i-shaped taillights and a welcome sound every time you open the vehicle.

The inside also feels slightly more refined compared to the V23’s playful nature and there is more space for passengers as well.

While few details have been given about this model or whether it will accompany the V23 for the brand’s launch in May, iCAUR officials said pricing would probably start at around R700 000.