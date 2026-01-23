Diary: A Million O Clock Live at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, Vumaala releases Show Me and Live Music Lab 2026 calls for entries

Quartet: The group creates music that feels both grounded and exploratory. Photo: Supplied

A Million O Clock Live at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music (UKZN)

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music launches its 2026 concert calendar with A Million O Clock, a South African–Swiss collective led by Swiss saxophonist Benedikt Reising. Taking place on Wednesday, 11 February at 17:30, the performance features an exceptional line-up: pianist Thandi Ntuli, bassist Shane Cooper, and drummer Paul Amereller.

Formed through chance encounters across Johannesburg, South Tyrol, and Basel, A Million O Clock’s music reflects a journey shaped by place, patience, and deep listening. Their sound balances South African musical sensibilities with European jazz aesthetics, weaving together tradition, improvisation, and a quietly powerful emotional core. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Zim Ngqawana and Artur & Vanessa, the group creates music that feels both grounded and exploratory.

Expect a refined yet spontaneous performance filled with warmth, texture, and joy as the quartet reunites for their February 2026 South African tour, performing material from their self-titled EP.

Show Me by Vumaala

South African-born, LA-based producer Vumaala, the stage name of Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Bubele Booi steps into the spotlight with the release of his debut single Show Me, featuring Ré Alissa. Best known for his work behind the scenes with artists such as Beyoncé, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Vumaala now reveals a more personal creative voice.

Released on New Year’s Eve 2025, Show Me marks a new chapter for the Johannesburg-born, Cape Town-raised artist, who later relocated to New York to complete a Master’s degree in Music Technology at NYU. Written during a period of isolation far from home, the track is a vulnerable, genre-blurring offering rooted in soul, faith and emotional honesty.

The single has already gained international attention, premiering as BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Tune of the Week, with praise for its depth and sincerity. With Show Me, Vumaala emerges not just as a world-class producer, but as an artist confidently telling his own story.

Live Music Lab 2026: Where Joburg’s Music Industry Future Begins

Spotlight: The Music Lab initiative offers hands-on, behind-the-scenes industry training. Photo: Supplied

Calling all Johannesburg creatives looking to break into the live music industry: Live Music Lab 2026 is officially open for applications. Brought to you by Bassline in partnership with the National Arts Council and the Music In Africa Foundation’s NEFCISA Programme, this fully funded initiative returns for its third year, offering hands-on, behind-the-scenes industry training.

Running over three intensive months, the programme selects 10 young creatives for an immersive journey combining classroom learning with real-world experience. Participants will work directly on major industry platforms including Rhythmic Clash, Bassline Fest, Fête de la Musique and the Africa Rising Music Conference. From concert promotion and artist management to technical production and backstage operations, the Lab is designed for those who know the magic of live music happens beyond the spotlight.

Applications open 15 January and close 15 February 2026. If you’re 18–25, Joburg-based and ready to build a future in music, this is your moment.