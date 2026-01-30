From hip-hop to holistic health

In To Health With It!, Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho combines relatable stories with expert guidance on health and wellness

While television was the first point of introduction to Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho for many South Africans, my generation discovered him through hip-hop.

Even after leaving the studio booth, his formidable pen has seamlessly transitioned into the world of literature.

In his 2020 debut, The Book of ProVerb, Thekisho adopted a largely retrospective lens. The memoir, named Best Biography Book at the 2025 South African Writers’ Awards, delves into themes such as marrying young, his early broadcasting career, struggles with depression and definitions of success.

His second book, To Health with It!, revisits some of the themes while reflecting his growth and sustained commitment to personal development.

“The Book of ProVerb was a memoir rooted in looking back and making sense of where I’d come from. To Health with It!, on the other hand, required me to look inward and forward at the same time,” he says.

In addition to completing his MBA, penning the second book was far more demanding emotionally and intellectually for the acclaimed broadcaster and entrepreneur. The writing process, he adds, asked more of him because it required vulnerability without the safety net of nostalgia.

“The challenge wasn’t just telling my story but translating lived experience into practical insight that others could apply. I also had to confront the responsibility that comes with offering guidance, ensuring that I wasn’t preaching perfection but sharing an honest, ongoing journey,” he says.

Having been fortunate to work across multiple platforms that are fast-paced and reach people instantly, Thekisho turned to the page for more depth and longer-lasting impact. “Television and radio often capture moments, while a book captures meaning,” he says.

In To Health with It!, Thekisho wanted to slow the conversation down and give readers space to reflect on their own lives, not just consume clips and soundbites.

He adds: “Writing also holds me accountable in a way other platforms don’t. Once something is on the page, it forces honesty, structure and intention. This book felt like the most respectful medium to engage with a topic as personal and layered as holistic health.”

Drawing from Thekisho’s personal efforts to sustain a healthier lifestyle, To Health with It! is a compelling call for wellness across all dimensions — physical, mental, emotional, financial, social and spiritual.

Blending relatable anecdotes with credible insights from global experts, Thekisho delivers a book that is both inspiring and informative.

Drawing from the practical insights in the book, Thekisho offers six tips for readers to reflect on in their personal growth and healing journey:

Mental health tip: Learn to audit your life honestly. Mental health often suffers when we’re overcommitted, emotionally depleted and afraid to say “no”. Taking stock of what drains you versus what restores you is a powerful starting point.

Also normalise asking for help, whether through therapy, trusted conversations or simply admitting that you’re struggling.

Financial health tip: The first is to separate ego from economics. Many poor financial decisions are rooted in appearances rather than needs. Living within your means is not a limitation, it’s a form of self-respect. Budgeting, saving

and understanding your cash flow may not feel glamorous but they form the foundation for real financial freedom.

Physical health tip: Start with sustainability, not extremes, movement you can maintain beats intensity you abandon. Whether it’s walking, gym sessions or stretching, consistency is what transforms the body over time. Pay attention to what you consume, not just food but information and stress as well.

Family health tip: Self-awareness comes from understanding family dynamics. Examining your relationships with parents, siblings and extended family can provide valuable insights into your own behaviours, triggers and communication patterns, helping you build healthier relationships.

Spiritual health tip: Create moments of stillness. Inner peace is often achieved in moments of quiet reflections. Whether through prayer, meditation, journaling or simply sitting in silence, make time to disconnect from external noise and tune into yourself.

Social health tip: Create social balance. A rich social life includes a mix of deep friendships for trust and emotional support, casual acquaintances for fun, professional relationships for career and financial growth, and lastly, mentorship circles for continuous self-improvement.