How to survive Easter

Easter long weekend — from braais to short trips and chocolate heists.

Easter Week in South Africa is unlike anywhere else. It arrives softly, almost imperceptibly but insists on being noticed. The roads fill up, the air smells of braais and spring and the streets hum with the quiet energy of long weekends.

Petrol prices are capped for now so everyone is calculating, planning, plotting short trips that feel like mini-adventures. It’s the week when time seems both slower and heavier, when life demands pause and indulgence in equal measure. If you’re looking for a guide to navigating Easter without losing your mind or your chocolate, here are five things to keep in mind:

1. Food is sacred, indulgence mandatory

Easter in South Africa comes with its own flavour soundtrack: sizzling boerewors on the braai, the aroma of potato salad mingling with grilled meat and chocolate eggs hidden in plain sight like treasures. Hot cross buns appear on every corner and nobody judges if you eat three in one sitting.

This week is about celebrating abundance, not restriction. Braai with friends, host a family lunch or sneak a solo feast at home. If you’re lucky, someone will bring a pavlova. And yes, sharing is optional though secretly, we all enjoy watching the struggle over the last chocolate egg. Easter food isn’t just nourishment; it’s ritual, comfort and a reason to laugh at how much we love to eat.

2. Dress like you mean it (even if you don’t leave the house)

Easter isn’t just about what you eat; it’s about how you present yourself to the week. In South Africa, long weekends are a chance to show up, not for anyone else but for yourself. Pastels, crisp linens, sneakers or a dress that sways in the wind.

Even if your plans are a simple walk in the neighbourhood or a drive to a nearby nature reserve, dressing with intention transforms the ordinary into something memorable. A good outfit says, “I acknowledge this moment, I am here, I am part of it.” And yes, Instagram may benefit but the real reward is feeling good in your own skin.

3. Skincare and make-up are essential survival tools

Sun, wind, and braai smoke are a dangerous trio for the skin. Easter Week is an official invitation to care for yourself: SPF is mandatory, face mist is non-negotiable and indulging in a little extra hydration is perfectly acceptable.

Make-up can be fun but it’s more than aesthetics; it’s ritual. A swipe of colour, a little shimmer, a bold lip, these are small acts of celebration, tiny rebellions against the mundanity of everyday life. Easter reminds us that self-care doesn’t have to be complicated, even a simple routine can feel like luxury when done with intention.

4. Short trips are the real treasures

Long road trips may be off the table with capped petrol and traffic queues that feel eternal but short, carefully chosen escapes can feel like full-blown adventures. A drive to the coast, a hike in a nearby reserve or a picnic in a quiet corner of your town can feel like discovering a new world.

South Africa is full of these hidden pockets: riverbanks where the water runs clear, little-known nature trails, secret picnic spots and tiny towns with coffee shops that smell like nostalgia. Pack snacks, your favourite playlist and a few friends or family. Even a few hours away from the city streets can recalibrate your mind and remind you that the world is bigger than the daily grind.

5. Rest is not optional

Easter is a week about resurrection, renewal and rhythm. Yet in the rush to celebrate, it’s easy to forget the simplest act of all: rest. Nap. Read. Scroll mindfully. Call your auntie. Sit in silence with a cup of tea. Slow down intentionally.

South Africa never stops moving, traffic, WhatsApp messages, work deadlines and Easter is one of the rare moments that asks you to pause. Rest is radical. Rest is medicine. Rest is part of the celebration. Let the body and mind take the break they deserve, even if it’s only for a few stolen hours.

6. Chocolate is serious business

We can’t talk about Easter in South Africa without acknowledging the true holiday hero: chocolate. From milk to dark, from eggs to bunnies, chocolate is both ritual and reward. Hide it cleverly, share sparingly or hoard it like a seasoned strategist. Chocolate during Easter isn’t indulgence; it’s cultural participation.

7. Make memories, not just plans

Easter is about connection. The table, the fire, the shared meal, the laughter over burnt wors or too-salty potato salad, these are the moments that last.

Take pictures if you want but don’t let the lens replace the memory. Talk, joke, argue gently, hug. The week isn’t about productivity; it’s about presence.

8. Small acts of joy count

Sometimes, Easter isn’t grand gestures but small, quiet acts: lighting a candle, swapping playlists with friends, adding a dash of colour to your living room or even taking a solo walk to watch the sun set. These small acts are the quiet celebrations of life and reminder that renewal often comes in subtle ways.

Easter Week in South Africa is a patchwork of ritual and indulgence, of reflection and play, of food, fashion, sun and wind.

It’s about chocolate and braais, pastels and sunscreen, short trips and long naps. Mostly, it’s a reminder that even small gestures, sharing a meal, taking a drive, resting intentionally can transform ordinary days into something meaningful.

So this Easter, eat well, dress intentionally, protect your skin, plan short adventures and rest like the week depends on it, because it does.