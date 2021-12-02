Eye health initiative helps 1.7-million South Africans

Parliament Mdemka, who lives in Kagiso on the West Rand and has been struggling to read, is excited that he will soon receive spectacles that will improve his vision.
When he was first told almost 10 years ago that he needed to wear glasses, the 55-year-old chef – who is also a pastor – did not take the recommendation seriously until recently.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In