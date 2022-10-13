Volkswagen’s latest R performance models race into SA

Volkswagen’s R division has been good at awakening assertive emotions since its launch in Mzansi in 2007 with the first Golf 5 R, known as the R32. Unlike its GTI sibling, the R32 had an all-wheel-drive system.

The introduction of the Golf Mk6 saw VW ditching the “32” in 2011 in favour of the “R” label. The Golf R has now entered its eighth generation and brings the R badge to the Tiguan for the first time.

Yes, it’s taken Volkswagen a while to join the fold some of its rivals have inhabited for years. Roughly 6 000 Golf Rs have found homes across South Africa since 2007. Add to that the popularity of the Tiguan and the Tiguan R should, by all accounts, prove a sound business decision.

I jetted to Cape Town to tame the latest Golf R and first-ever Tiguan R. Before going into details about the duo, it’s worth mentioning that the Golf R will only arrive in Mzansi in the first quarter of next year, while the latter is available now.

Why the delay of the Golf R? Well, besides the semiconductor shortages, the manufacturing plant is short of seatbelt harnesses, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, where they are sourced.

Off the bat, let me say these two products from the R division will appeal to a set of different customers. As the father of the R sub-brand, the Golf 8 R still makes a strong case for itself as a hot hatch, although the manufacturers are exploring greener, electrified mobility.

It looks the pa(R)t

When we arrived at the launch, VW South Africa had a lineup of both the Golf 8 R and Tiguan R models at its dealership in Cape Town’s CBD.

The Golf R has seen some refinements on the outside and swops the red details you find on the GTI for the blue synonymous with the R brand. The vehicle gets a blue radiator strip, large brake callipers in a shade of blue with the R logo, larger air intakes, plus a more R-specific, aggressive front bumper.

It doesn’t end there — you get matt mirror caps and a body that’s 20mm lower than the GTI.

While the front of the Golf R is uncompromising, the rear remains the most attractive part of the car, if I am honest. Think of the R’s signature four exhaust tips, R-specific bumper design and gloss black diffuser.

Match those with the optional Akrapovic exhaust system, which was fitted on my tester, and you get a hot hatch that doesn’t only look the part, but also sounds fantastic.

As standard, the Golf 8 R sits on 18” Australia wheels that can be upgraded to the optional 19” wheels of the same design.

Taller, fatter

I see the Tiguan R as the taller, fatter, more practical version of the Golf R. Don’t get me wrong, though, it means business, you’ll understand why I say these two products will appeal to different drivers.

Like the Golf R, the Tiguan R gets R-specific tweaks, such as four exhaust tips (optional Akrapovic), R bumpers and a performance-inspired diffuser.

The biggest difference is the Tiguan R rides on bigger 20” Misano alloys by default but is upgradeable to the 21” Estoril alloy wheels.

The Golf R is available in a choice of three exterior shades, while the Tiguan R can be had in six.

Good but not extraordinary

Inside the Golf 8 R, there’s nothing out of the norm. You get a very well-built interior with a few R tweaks, such as blue detailing and R emblems on the front seats; more decorative inserts, with contrasting blue stitching; brushed aluminium pedals; a multifunctional steering wheel plus R-specific seats wrapped in high-quality napa leather.

You still get a smartphone charging pad; a panoramic sunroof; a Discover Pro system with satellite navigation; adaptive chassis control with driving profile selection; a Light and Vision package, as well as high-beam control light assist.

The list of optional extras includes IQ Light LED Matrix headlights; Akrapovic exhaust; a head-up display; Harman Kardon sound system; rear assist with a rearview camera; travel assist with lane assist and adaptive cruise control; IQ drive adaptive cruise control plus a Black Performance Package with Drift mode.

The Tiguan R has a completely different interior from the Golf R. It has a more upmarket feel, thanks to R detailing on the seats, door sills, steering wheel and dashboard.

Unlike the Golf R, the Tiguan R’s headrests aren’t integrated into the seats and you get carbon-grey decorative inserts and an electric tailgate.

As for the optional features, they are similar to those of the Golf. The Tiguan R adds a trailer hitch and trailer manoeuvring system.

The heart of the operation

Underneath the bonnet, the duo share the EA 888 2.0-litre TSI engine, which also beats at the heart of the Golf GTI, but with more power. As you would expect, the whole 235kW and 400Nm are shoved to all four corners via the brand’s 4Motion system for extra grip. A seven-speed DSG transmission is standard on both vehicles. Sadly, there are no manual gearboxes.

Though the Golf 8 R isn’t an A45 S or a RS 3 chaser, it hasn’t lost any of its brilliant manners as a driver’s car with thrilling prowess when going through the corners as fast as physics will allow, thanks to the lowered ride height, which ensures confidence behind the wheel.

There’s excellent grip, a comfortable, yet firm, ride quality and well-maintained body roll, even when pushed hard. Still, it’s comfortable enough to use as an everyday vehicle.

Volkswagen claims it hurtles from 0 to 100km/h in 4.8 seconds. It dashes off the mark with no drama and, well, it feels more rapid than the claimed time would suggest. The top speed is capped at 125km/h but that can be raised to 270km/h.

Dial the drive mode selector to Comfort and the ride quality is compliant, cushioning the cabin, accompanied by a subtle exhaust cacophony and a DSG transmission that knows exactly what it’s supposed to do.

The Tiguan R has the same DNA as the Golf R but it executes its tasks in a more mature fashion. Think of a more subtle exhaust tone, an even more comfortable ride and levels of practicality the Golf R can’t match.

It’s not as much fun to drive as its hatchback counterpart, due to its weight and size, but drive it normally and it’s exceedingly comfortable. This is in large part thanks to the adjustable suspension that takes care of road imperfections.

Which to buy?

This brings us to the question of which of the two should you consider. Well, the Tiguan R, priced at R999 900, caters for those seeking the thrills which comes with driving the Golf R but in a more grown-up package. Think of it as an all-round family sports car that’s remarkably civilised when you want it to be but becomes aggressive at the flick of a switch.

The yet-to-be-priced Golf R sticks to what it has always been associated with — fun — complemented by practicality and street cred.

In essence, it all depends on where you are in life, and your intended use of the vehicle — but fun remains at the core of both models.

