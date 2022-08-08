South Africa to brace itself for new VW Golf 8 R and Tiguan R

The story of the Volkswagen Golf R goes back to the years when the Mk4 and Mk5 variations were bearers of the R32 moniker. These impressive hatches boasted 3.2-litre VR6 engines as their beating heart.

For the Golf Mk6 R, there was much uncertainty regarding the name of the new model because the folks from Wolfsburg had renounced the 3.2-litre engine for a smaller 2.0-litre power plant.

The Mk6 high-performance model was rumoured to be called the R20 before its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009. But VW merely called it the Golf R, a designation that has since been worn by badass Golfs — and now, for the first time, the Tiguan R.

After the introduction of the Volkswagen Golf GTI to the local market, Volkswagen SA is sharing specifications for the performance R-duo.

Starting with the new Golf 8 R, it wields the same EA 888 engine that also powers the GTI, but VW fiddled with it to deliver 235 kW and 400 Nm of torque. The Golf 8 R dashes from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and will keep on going until 250km/h while shifting through a standard seven-speed DSG transmission that drives all four wheels.

Although the price of the Golf 8 R is still unknown, it’s worth knowing that it’ll unlock a host of standard features such as mobile inductive charging, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with safe lock, an electric tailgate, Discover Pro system with satellite navigation, wireless app-connect and voice control, 19″ Estoril alloy wheels, adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection, a light and vision package including high-beam control light assist and Nappa leather seats.

It can be had in a choice of three exterior colours; pure white, deep black pear and our favourite, lapiz blue metallic.

Buyers who want more pizzazz can do so by adding IQ, light LED matrix headlights, an Akrapovič exhaust, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, parallel park assist, rear assist with a rearview camera, blind-spot monitor with rear traffic alert and lane-keep assist.

Other optional extras include electronically-folding side mirrors, travel assist and adaptive cruise control, and IQ drive adaptive cruise control with front assist, VW’s autonomous emergency braking system as well as the black performance package with drift mode. Doughnuts, anyone?

Want to go faster? Well, the top speed can be raised to 270km/h.

First-ever, go-faster Tiguan

Regarding the first-ever Tiguan R, it packs the same powertrain as the Golf 8 R but because of its weight and size, it completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds with the top speed limiter kicking in at 250km/h.

The new Tiguan R comes with a powerful 18″ brake system with blue brake callipers, a DCC chassis (with adaptively-controlled shock absorbers) lowered by 10mm, and a driving profile selection.

Offered as standard are R-specific bumpers, aerodynamic elements either in high-gloss black or the body colour, exterior mirror covers finished in matt chrome. A unique high-gloss black rear diffuser, black wheel housing extensions and 20″ Misano alloy wheels are also fitted as standard.

It further features the lights and vision package (with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and rain sensors), panoramic sunroof and parking distance control in the front and rear as well as a choice of ten exterior colours.

Inside, it boasts premium Nappa leather seats with an “R” logo, a customised digital cockpit with an integrated lap timer, as well as a carbon grey decorative trim. Standard interior features include the Discover Pro system with satellite navigation, wireless app-connect and voice control, active info display, as well as keyless entry with safe lock and an electric tailgate.

The list of optional features is the same as that of the Golf 8 R but the Tiguan adds a trailer hitch and trailer manoeuvring system to it.

The Golf R and Tiguan R come standard with a three-year/120 000km warranty, five-year/100 000km easydrive maintenance plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

The new Tiguan R will arrive in Mzansi in October but those keen to get their hands on the Golf R will have to wait a little longer; its arrival earmarked for early 2023. In Europe, the two models were introduced in 2020 but, like most manufacturers, their local arrival was interrupted by a global chip shortage that affected the vehicle industry.