Polo GTI: Last of the compact hot hatches

Cool driving experience: The locally built Polo GTI, one of the few remaining affordable performance cars, comes in far cheaper than its Golf sibling.

South Africans are deeply invested in the rich history surrounding the GTI name. It’s been slapped on one of the most popular hot hatches in the country for decades and those three letters probably conjure up an image of a Golf.

However, Volkswagen offers another, more compact, hatch with the same credentials, and we’ve come to love it over the years. It comes in the shape of the Polo and it provides a better experience than the famous Golf 8 GTI — especially for the price.

This is a bold statement, I know, but this hatch retains that boisterous, hands-on GTI spirit of old. The experience has not been dulled by the over-the-top tech and mufflers for which the Golf 8 GTI has been endlessly criticised.

But, before I take a deep dive into the driving aspects, let’s talk about its interior.

The Polo GTI comes with leather sports seats which hug you in the corners and are comfortable for the open road.

It also sports a 9.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, which puts ease of use at the forefront. The driver is given a digital display with the trademark red trim to remind them that they are in a GTI.

My favourite feature? It has to be the Beats six-speaker sound system.

Now let’s talk about what the GTI is all about — driving. Having had a somewhat mediocre experience in the Golf 8 GTI, I had similar expectations of driving the Polo.

I’m pleased to report, though, that the Polo has that GTI character and more, despite sporting the same, but downtuned, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine to pump out a healthy 147kW and 320Nm of torque. This is bolted to a six-speed automatic transmission.

It does tend to run out of steam on the higher end of the rpm range and struggles to find the legs to relentlessly accelerate from highway speeds, but playing around in the corners and keeping the engine speed around the 4 000r/min mark provides you with a relatively thrilling driving experience.

From a standstill, it does occasionally jerk forward with more vigour than requested, even in eco mode.

The ins and outs: The Polo GTI has a simple but sleek and comfortable cabin, as well as a great sound system.

It’s the corners where the Polo shines, as its light weight allows for a pointy nose on sharp entries and good mid-turn control.

It can understeer if you are too vigorous with your inputs (the curse of front-wheel drive) but, on a smooth surface, it’s buckets of fun.

Ultimately, the focus on the driving experience, rather than unnecessary technology, sets the Polo GTI apart from its larger sibling, with a more authentic hot-hatch feel that enthusiasts will appreciate.

Unfortunately, performance cars are becoming ever less affordable and the Polo GTI is part of a dying segment with the demise of rivals such as the Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS.

At R549 000, significantly less than its Golf sibling, it offers an excellent option for anyone looking to buy an involving performance car.

Furthermore, the Polo GTI comes with a three-year/45 000km service plan and a 120 000km warranty, ensuring your hot hatch runs smoothly for years to come.

The Polo GTI has its flaws but, for the price, it’s an excellent package for those seeking thrilling driving without breaking the bank.

It offers a playful attitude, exciting driving and a good amount of get-up-and-go. The interior, although simple, has a sleek, good-looking and functional cabin and a sound system with some substance.

For those on a tight budget, the Polo GTI is just about the only option left if you’re wanting an upgrade to your daily commute.