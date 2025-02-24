First impressions of the Mzansi-made new BMW X3

Local is lekker: The all new BMW X3 is manufactured at Plant Roslynn in South Africa. (Supplied)

Since its inception in 2003, the BMW X3 has become the group’s best-selling vehicle, both locally and globally, with over 3.5 million units sold.

In 2018, BMW started production on third-generation X3s at the group’s Plant Rosslyn in Pretoria. With 96% of the third-generation X3s being exported to international markets, the vehicle has been extremely well received on a global scale.

BMW offered a practical, efficient, luxurious and comfortable SUV with fun-to-drive dynamics, which is why over 400 000 units were manufactured before production shut down in 2024 to make way for the launch of the new X3.

BMW kept faith with South Africa, and Plant Roslynn, making a R4.2 billion investment to manufacture the fourth-generation X3 and exclusively manufacture the plug-in hybrid variant of the vehicle. That means that, while a select few plants in other parts of the world will be producing the combustion-engine X3s, Plant Rosslyn will be the sole manufacturer of the plug-in hybrid.

This is also part of BMW’s effort to prepare its plant in South Africa to make electric vehicles.

The new BMW X3 is manufactured at Plant Roslynn in South Africa.

The fourth-generation X3

It’s always a good sign when a company compares products within the firm, instead of with competitors.

The fourth-generation X3 is available in three variants: the standard 20d, which has a 2 litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 145kW of power and 400Nm of torque; a 30e, which is the plug-in hybrid and operates on a 2 litre engine as well, and has an output of 220kW of power and 450Nm of torque and an M50 which has a 2 litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 293kW of power and 580Nm of torque. The M50 also goes from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Now that the engine figures are out of the way, let’s get to the looks. BMW has opted for a slightly shorter (from top to bottom) but longer (from front to back) and wider X3, compared to the previous version which makes the car more spacious and more fuel efficient.

It has also cut out the design lines along the vehicle, giving it a much larger kidney grill, adapted from the flagship 7 series, new headlights and taillights.

The sunroof is gone and BMW has gone for a panoramic glass roof, which many might have their reservations about, but which from the first glance is aesthetically pleasing. Sunroof enthusiasts might have a problem with that because they can no longer even choose one as an extra.

Overall, the exterior of the car really impressed me. The larger grill and the new taillights allow the car to express itself from the outside as a sporty, but luxurious, product. My only kink is that the design lines on the bonnet could have been kept, especially because BMW wants the vehicle to maintain that sporty look.

The interior

The interior has changed a lot. BMW now offers electric sport seats as stock standard in the vehicle, and a leather-free interior, which is also standard. This is part of the group’s efforts towards sustainability and something many other brands are also introducing. The reintroduction of cloth is something the world needs to prepare for — yet again.

One of the shining lights in the interior is the cloth dashboard which is simple but elegant. Over the years, I have found BMW dashboards to be very boring but this one is a super touch from the brand.

There are two 14.9-inch screens in the cabin. One is the infotainment system and the other is the digital cluster. Along with the lovely interaction bar on the door handles, surrounded by colourful ambient lighting, they make the vehicle feel much more futuristic than its predecessor.

The interaction bar itself is an interesting addition to the vehicle as it gives both the driver and the passengers control of some key features. However, driving settings are still on the main infotainment screen.

The centre console is also more futuristic but the buttons on the dashboard have been removed, which irks me, because it takes away easily accessible features.

The interior of the new BMW X3

The drive

The Mail & Guardian jumped into the X3 M50 to take it for a spin from Plant Rosslyn to Sun City.

On the way, we encountered a community protest which meant we had to reroute and go through Rustenburg, but the 150km added to the trip was a blessing in disguise.

It was rainy, windy and cold but the X3 really performed on the wet roads, handling the bends superbly, and I did not feel edgy when doing high speeds.

You certainly feel the 293kW of power in this variant and you get the adrenaline rush you crave when sitting in the driver’s seat of an M-powered BMW vehicle.

However, the sound of the engine is not as powerful as the previous generation’s X3 M40. You still do get the sound when pushing down on the accelerator, but it seems a touch artificial compared with the authentic sound of the engine from the previous generation, especially when inside the cabin. From the outside, it’s actually deafening.

You could easily sit back and fall asleep as a passenger, even when doing 150 to 160km/h, because the cabin is so comfortable you don’t feel the speed.

For the way back, the M&G stepped into the X3 30e, the plug-in hybrid — a proud moment. Despite our electricity-supply problems in South Africa, here I was, in a locally manufactured, new-energy vehicle that performed seamlessly.

The vehicle is silent when driven in full electric mode and the battery has a phenomenal range of 90km. It offered the same comfort and luxury as the X3 M50 but it was obviously more economical.

Verdict

BMW has taken its most popular vehicle to the next level. On first impression, the new X3 has taken all the good elements of its predecessor — luxuriousness, comfort, sporty looks, practicality and efficiency — and added futuristic to them. It will probably maintain top spot among competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC 60.

BMW has placed a ton of confidence in this product — and set a steep price to get into one. The X3 320d starts at R1 125 000, the X3 30e at R1 260 000 and the X3 M50 will set you back R1 530 000.