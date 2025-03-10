3XO and chill: A smooth ride for city streets and bundu-bashing

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a surprisingly smooth experience, offering a little bit of everything: city-friendly size, a rugged build for when the road gets rough and some nifty features that elevate the overall drive.

During the six days that the Mail & Guardian had the vehicle, the XUV 3XO showed itself to be responsive, with acceleration that feels easy and controlled. It’s not going to give you the thrill of a sports car but it’s no slouch either.

The acceleration picks up smoothly, offering enough speed for quick overtakes and highway stretches.

The XUV 3XO has a 1.2 litre turbocharged engine that outputs 82 kilowatts of power and 200Nm of torque and it is perfectly matched to the 6-speed, automatic, Aisin-sourced gearbox, which is very powerful and economical.

The fuel consumption was around 6.2 litres per 100km, even during urban driving.

What stood out most, though, was how well it handled in the rain. The brakes felt sharp and reliable, adding a sense of security when driving on slick roads which was backed up by the insane amount of safety features.

The top-spec model has lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitors, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control.

While all of this adds a touch of extra safety, the lane-keep assist feature can be bullying. Sometimes, when you are within the lines of the lane, the steering wheel still becomes stiff and pulls the car, which doesn’t just make you nervous, but uncomfortable.

However, the vehicle did score a 5-star EuroNCAP rating for its safety.

Two of the biggest pluses of this car are its size and versatility. As a mini-SUV, it feels like the best of both worlds. It’s compact enough to navigate city traffic and find parking without drama, but it also has enough height and sturdiness for a bit of bundu-bashing, if the mood strikes. You could easily take it from the suburbs to the bush without feeling as if you’re compromising on comfort or control.

Speaking of comfort, the interior feels solid. The layout is clean and functional and there’s enough legroom and headspace to keep longer drives comfortable.

It’s not a luxury cabin but it doesn’t feel cheap either.

The standout feature for the Mail & Guardian was the camera system. Sure, most cars have a reverse camera these days, but the XUV 3XO takes it a step further. When making a right or left turn, the car activates side cameras that pop up over the steering wheel display next to the speedometer. It’s a small touch but one that makes city driving and tight cornering so much smoother.

The M&G also found the digital cluster to be one of the most superb and practical we’ve ever used. It really was a central control system and allowed the other screen to just be a radio, which was refreshing.

Too many of the newer cars want you to control everything from the infotainment system. With the Mahindra, the infotainment system could be used solely to blast your music with no worries.

This top-spec model comes equipped with a Harman Kardon sound system, which puts out great, clear sound. This was just the cherry on top of what was already a surprisingly good vehicle.

The exterior design is bold. There’s a kind of understated confidence to it, with clean lines and a strong grille that give it a solid road presence without being too flashy. It feels like a car that’s built to handle different terrains and driving conditions while still looking sharp enough for the city.

The infinity LED tail lamp is a real standout feature on the exterior as it gives the vehicle a sense of individuality. While most vehicles these days have a lightbar straight across the back, the XUV 3XO’s one joins the taillights, which gives the back a very mean look.

Mahindra has improved on this vehicle from the previous generation to make it a capable compact SUV that is good enough to compete in this segment. What makes it even better is that the entry model of this vehicle (which obviously won’t have that cool side camera) is around VW Polo money.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO left a good impression on us at the M&G. It’s a reliable, versatile option that suits both urban and off-road adventures. It might not be the flashiest SUV on the market but it’s practical, smooth and packed with thoughtful features that make the drive easier and more enjoyable.

If you’re looking for a car that can handle the hustle of the city and the call of the wild, but is also affordable, the XUV 3XO is worth considering.

Pricing: