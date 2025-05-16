Fuelling the future: Solar-powered charging for South Africa’s electric trucks

Trucking is the lifeblood of the South African economy. Thousands of trucks travel up and down the national highways every day to transport food and various items and commodities to far-flung corners of the country.

This means the industry’s need to transition to cleaner energy solutions is becoming increasingly important, particularly as climate control becomes a more significant issue.

Several electric commercial vehicles and trucks have been introduced in recent years. The Tesla Semi, for example, has an estimated range of more than 800km when fully loaded, according to the manufacturer. Moreover, the battery pack can be charged to 70% in around 30 minutes, making it about as practical as a conventional diesel-powered truck.

Tesla isn’t the only brand that sells electric trucks. In recent years, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Scania have introduced them. However, in a country such as South Africa, where long-distance driving is routine, a superior charging network is needed to allow the use of fully electric trucks and commercial vehicles.

The latest statistics suggest that South Africa has about 350 public chargers across the country. While that’s enough to support the current number of electric vehicles, it would need to be significantly expanded to accommodate electric trucks.

Recognising this, electric vehicle charging company Zero Carbon Charge is implementing an ambitious plan to roll out 120 solar-powered truck charging stations along national highways.

According to the company, this will be the first of its kind, with the off-grid infrastructure providing 100% green energy to charge electric trucks nationwide. The first six sites, expected to be built on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, would allow electric trucks to travel between South Africa’s economic hub and the busiest port in the country.

South Africa-based City Logistics recently conducted a trial with an electric truck. The drivers found much to like about the battery-powered vehicle.

A four-tonne Mitsubishi eCanter truck was used on a set 80km route, meaning the truck was never at risk of depleting its battery. The trial showed that the truck could complete the route using just 40% to 50% of its battery, proving that electric trucks can fit seamlessly into urban and regional delivery operations.

The logistics company charged their truck at the depot but solar-powered charging stations could significantly ease the process for electric truck operators.

It’s worth noting that the eCanter could charge from 20% to 100% in less than an hour when plugged into a 50kW charger. However, the advent of an EV truck charging network would allow companies to adopt electric trucks with confidence.

Drivers noted the eCanter’s efficiency and smooth driving experience. The truck’s electric motor delivers instant torque from 0 r/min, making it feel more responsive than its diesel counterparts.

It’s also quieter and smoother, offering a comfortable driving experience while maintaining strong performance. Additionally, recharging the batteries is significantly cheaper than refuelling a diesel truck.

“Electric trucks present a major opportunity for the logistics industry,” said City Logistics chief executive Ryan Gaines.

“The potential savings in fuel and maintenance alone make them an attractive prospect and advancements in charging infrastructure will only accelerate their adoption. As the industry moves toward lower-emission transport solutions, companies must assess how best to integrate electric vehicles into their fleets in the near future.”

Globally, electric trucks — also known as heavy electric vehicles — are growing in popularity, with sales increasing annually. According to a recent report, the electric truck market is expected to increase by $20.32 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 35.44%.

As mentioned, many companies are seeing the long-term cost benefits, with reduced fuel expenditure and less frequent maintenance being two of several drawcards.

One of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, PepsiCo, announced in May 2024 that it would introduce 50 Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet.

The American giant is one of the first global companies to employ the Tesla in daily operations. The trucks will be supported by 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans for shorter journeys.

At the time, PepsiCo said these additions would help the company reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2040. While South Africa’s transition is still in its early stages, initiatives like Zero Carbon Charge are laying the foundation for a similar shift.