Bold and brilliant: The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

The Hyundai Santa Fe has landed on our driveways with an impressive punch. Hyundai South Africa has just launched its very first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) — a sleek, stylish SUV that’s already making waves. This is a versatile vehicle ready to serve you well in cities and on family adventures too.

At the Durban launch, I quickly realised that the Santa Fe is a statement on wheels. There are a few that might not like the futuristic design — like my daughter — but the vehicle is grounded in practical luxury and family-first versatility. However, taking her on a trip to the Tala game park, she did acknowledge that it oozes luxury.

Like we were reminded by Zweli Mnisi, Hyundai’s general manager for corporate communications, the hybrid model clinched top honours at the 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Awards, voted on by 82 female motoring journalists across 55 countries. That is significant, no doubt.

Hyundai South Africa’s sales and operations director Stanley Anderson was on point with his comment that, “The Santa Fe Hybrid is family-friendly, tech-savvy and sustainable. It’s for drivers who demand more — from luxury to innovation. It’s a car that turns every journey into an adventure”.

The engine

Under its skin, the Santa Fe has a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 132kW and 265Nm, paired with a punchy 44kW electric motor. It has a mighty 175kW and 367Nm of torque, all channeled through an all-wheel drive system that eases through gravel roads in heavy rain.

It’s a powertrain that balances fuel efficiency (a claimed 7.5l/100km) with that lovely smooth acceleration hybrids are known for. And thanks to Hyundai’s regenerative braking — now enhanced with paddle-shifter control — you can literally harvest energy while coasting or slowing down. Smart driving that doesn’t feel like a compromise? Yes, please.

Safety and style

This vehicle is not just aesthetically pleasing. It is a full-size, three-row SUV with space for up to seven passengers, and everyone gets a little VIP treatment. It stretches to 4 830mm in length with a wide stance that commands attention — and stability. Add a wheelbase of 2 815mm and Hyundai’s signature comfort, and you’ve got a plush, expansive cabin that’s made for that long trip from Durban to the Mozambican border.

Safety, as expected, ticks all the boxes. Hyundai’s SmartSense safety suite is fully loaded here: 360-degree cameras, blind spot collision avoidance, rear occupant alert, driver attention warning and more. It also has ISOFIX anchor points for both the second and third rows, so I have no doubt parents will absolutely love this.

It comes as no surprise that you get six airbags, automatic door locks and 20-inch alloy wheels that balance premium with real-world practicality.

High-tech heaven

Inside, the Santa Fe Hybrid feels more spaceship than SUV in the best possible way. The cabin leather looks posh and is also animal-friendly and durable enough to handle kids, dogs and the occasional muddy running shoe after a Sunday run along Durban’s wonderful hiking/trail-running spots.

The front seats are heated and ventilated, the second row gets its own heating too, and everything from the seat height to lumbar support is designed with long-distance comfort in mind. Up front, you have a massive 12.3-inch digital display and the infotainment touchscreen is both beautiful and functional, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Is it worth it?

At R1 249 900, the Santa Fe Hybrid Elite AWD isn’t playing in the budget segment, but it’s also not pretending to be. This is a flagship SUV designed to compete with the best and it does. With a 7-year/200 000km warranty, plus an additional eight-year/160 000km warranty on the hybrid battery, Hyundai is putting its money where its mouth is.

The verdict

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid isn’t just Hyundai dipping its toes into the hybrid waters, it’s a commitment to a smarter, greener and more exciting driving future. It’s stylish, spacious, safe and genuinely fun to drive.

So, if you’re ready to make the leap to hybrid, but don’t want to sacrifice size, performance or a sense of occasion, this might just be your next great love affair on four wheels.