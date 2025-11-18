Review: Why the Opel Grandland should be a market leader but won’t be

Moving forward: The Opel Grandland wins style points with its exterior

I don’t think manufacturers are making bad cars at the moment. We are in a relatively good position as consumers because manufacturers have flooded the compact and mid-sized SUV market, allowing us to assess which vehicle best suits our budgets.

This, however, is also what makes it a very difficult space for some manufacturers to play in at the moment, due to the rise of Chinese cars and, more recently, Chinese new-energy vehicles.

But that does not mean other vehicles have no space to thrive in South Africa.

Take the Opel Grandland, which I had on test for a week. It is a concept that has come to life and is a real leap forward for the brand.

The exterior features a futuristic look, with a 3D Vizor and an illuminated Griffin logo centred in the grille. The back of the vehicle also gets a lightbar with permanently illuminated “OPEL” lettering, splitting the lightbar.

The sharp exterior exudes confidence and allows the Grandland to establish a presence that its previous model lacked.

The new Grandland also gets 173mm of additional length, 19mm more height and 64mm extra width compared with its predecessor. The 19-inch alloy wheels cap off one of the best-looking exteriors I have seen in 2025.

Constant illumination: The Opel Grandland gets a 3d Vizor with an illuminated Opel badge in the middle of the front grille

The interior

Inside, the Opel Grandland shines just as bright.

The use of soft-touch materials from door panels to the dashboard, coupled with comfortable leather seats, makes it feel plush and cosy without being overdone.

It is also worth noting that these seats are heated and ventilated, and offer a massage to the driver and passenger.

I always find myself taking advantage of the massage feature way more than I should, and no matter how many cars I drive, I still find it fascinating that we can get automatic massages in vehicles that cost under R1 million now.

The 16-inch infotainment display is slightly tilted towards the driver for a more driver-centric feel, and the high centre console is meant to give the driver a sporty feel.

The Grandland also features a full digital driver’s display and a Heads-Up display. While all the technology exists, Opel has kept some buttons below the infotainment screen to control the climate.

The vehicle does an excellent job of upholding the futuristic vision touted on the outside, and keeping a small number of buttons also shows that Opel has thought about convenience.

Backseat passengers also enjoy a ton of space thanks to the new Grandland’s extended dimensions.

The Grandland has a boot volume of 550 litres – an increase of 36 litres over the outgoing model.

When you take the exterior and interior alone, the product is well-crafted and offers a lot to the consumer.

The drive

There is only one variant of the Opel Grandland available in South Africa, and it comes with a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 134kW and 240Nm, driving through an automatic transmission.

That is a sufficient amount of power for the car, but not too punchy.

For me, it provided a perfect balance on the road with enough speed to get you around without a fuss.

I’ve also had cars recently that have struggled on the broken section of the N3 highway near Sandton, but the Grandland was steady and didn’t make me nervous at all while driving on those roads.

It was during highway driving that I really felt the car’s absolute comfort and ease. In the urban areas, it performed well, but where you want it is out on the open road.

Verdict

The Opel Grandland reminds you that the brand is German.

While it has a different spin on it than other German brands, it is a complete SUV that offers everything, and it is the styling from Opel that puts this vehicle on a pedestal.

The Grandland should be a market-leading car within its segment, but it won’t be.

Firstly, I haven’t seen enough marketing done for this product. It’s new and it’s worlds above the previous-generation Grandland, but I just don’t see it being advertised like it should be, especially given how good it is.

Secondly, it is priced at R789 900, and there are just too many other brands offering similar vehicles for less money.

While Opel has knocked it out of the park with the new Grandland, it’s just difficult to see how this SUV becomes a favourite in South Africa, even though it should be.