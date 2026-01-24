Chinese vehicles gain serious traction in SA’s used market

Value for money: The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is the best-selling used Chinese car. Photo: Supplied

There was a time when there was a humour-tinted stigma attached to owning a Chinese vehicle.

Why would you buy an inferior Chinese vehicle to save a bit of money when there were so many great alternatives from Europe, Korea and Japan?

The reputation stemmed from early subpar offerings but the reality today is far removed from that perception.

Chinese brands such as Chery, Haval and Omoda now offer vehicles that are just as good as their counterparts from legacy automakers. In many cases, they continue to undercut competitors on price while offering more equipment, with no shortfall in quality, safety or perceived driving experience.

While the vehicles are selling strongly on the new car market — Omoda and Jaecoo sold nearly 2 500 vehicles in Q3 2025 — they are also becoming increasingly popular on the used car market as consumers recognise the strong value for money on offer.

What are buyers putting their money into?

According to the latest AutoTrader data, these are the 10 best-selling used Chinese vehicles in 2025:It comes as no surprise that the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is the best-selling used Chinese car.

Month after month, the crossover is one of South Africa’s best-selling new passenger cars, with more than 1 000 units sold each month. Last year, 3 144 used examples were sold, underscoring the popularity of Chery’s smallest offering.

The Tiggo 4 Pro appeals to a wide audience thanks to its variety of trim levels, transmission options (manual, dual-clutch and CVT) and power outputs. With an average price of R284 779, it is one of the cheapest cars on the list, despite its low average mileage of 21 970 km and a registration age of just two years.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is followed by the Haval Jolion, which competes in the same class.

However, with fewer models, particularly more budget-focused derivatives (the cheapest new version is R348 950), sales are slightly lower at 2 736 units. The average used price is R319 259, while mileage is higher at 35 826 km, with a registration age of three years, suggesting Jolion buyers are opting for higher-spec models.

It is worth noting that the updated Jolion Pro appears in tenth position, with 712 units sold and a higher average price of R407 891, although mileage and registration age are lower at 5 276 km and one year, respectively.

In third position is the GWM P-Series, one of only two bakkies on the list. Despite its higher average sale price of R398 589, the handsomely styled workhorse is not only one of the best-selling used Chinese vehicles, but also one of the best-selling double cabs on the local used car market.

This highlights the growing popularity of Chinese vehicles and the trust South African consumers are placing in these brands. With an average mileage of 55 733 km and a registration age of three years, the P-Series represents strong value for those looking for a well-priced bakkie with reasonable mileage.

In fourth place is the Haval H6, a vehicle that has become a benchmark for value-driven midsize SUVs. With 1 501 used units sold, demand clearly extends beyond new car sales.

Priced at an average of R411 878, the H6 positions itself as a sophisticated yet attainable SUV, offering high levels of comfort and technology.

The nameplate has been available in South Africa for several years, with the second generation recently receiving an update, along with a hybrid option and a sporty coupe bodystyle. With an average mileage of 34 522 km and a typical vehicle age of two years, buyers are securing relatively young examples at a competitive price point.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro follows with 1 098 used vehicles sold, continuing the brand’s momentum on both the new and used markets. An average price of R392 860 reinforces its value proposition, while the average mileage of 24 085 km and two-year registration age suggest these vehicles still have plenty of life left.

Despite being discontinued to make way for the Jolion, the Haval H2 continues to perform strongly on the used car market.

Credited as the first compact Chinese SUV to pose a genuine threat to Japanese, Korean and European rivals, the H2’s styling, perceived build quality and comprehensive standard features remain appealing. With 1 063 used sales and an average price of R217 435, it offers an affordable entry point into the compact SUV segment.

It is the oldest vehicle on the list, with a six-year registration age, and has the second-highest average mileage at 77 031 km, highlighting continued consumer confidence in older Chinese models.

Omoda’s C5 is the only entrant from the relatively new brand, which positions itself as a premium subsidiary of the Chery Group. The C5 is the marque’s best-seller, featuring avant-garde styling, a premium cabin and coupe-like proportions.

With 806 used sales, its presence in the used market is notable given its relative youth. An average price of R376 703, combined with exceptionally low mileage of 7 946 km and a one-year registration age, suggests many examples are nearly new. This also points to strong confidence in the Omoda brand and the C5’s blend of style, desirability and value.

The GWM Steed 5 may be rugged and dependable, but it is far removed from the refinement of the P-Series. While the brand now only offers the Steed 5 as a single cab, there was a time when a double cab variant was available.

What it lacks in modern features, it makes up for in practicality and affordability – qualities that appeal strongly to budget-conscious bakkie buyers. With an average used price of R203 231, alongside mileage of 77 565 km and a registration age of four years, it remains an attractive proposition.

The third Chery on the list, the Tiggo 8 Pro, may be one of the pricier models in the brand’s lineup, but that has not deterred buyers. Despite its more luxurious cabin and seven-seat layout, this family-focused SUV achieved 740 used sales in 2025.

Although it is the most expensive vehicle on the list at R472 364, consumers recognise that few alternatives offer this level of space and comfort at the price, particularly with an average mileage of 26,912 km and a two-year registration age.

“Chinese OEMs have learned how to narrow the gap between cost and perceived value, delivering around 80% of the consumer experience at roughly 60% of the price of traditional players,” commented George Mienie, chief executive of AutoTrader.

“By focusing on tangible performance and visible benefits rather than legacy branding, they have capitalised on a shift in consumer behaviour. As buyers become more informed and discerning, brand loyalty is weakening, replaced by an expectation for high-quality products that clearly justify every rand spent.”