From rhetoric to reality: Turn Africa’s mineral wealth into jobs and industry

Africa's mineral wealth is a strategic advantage only if it is converted into productive capacity.

Africa’s mineral endowment is no longer a speculative talking point – it is a strategic asset waiting to be converted into factories, jobs and resilient regional supply chains. The Africa Finance Corporation’s Compendium makes the scale plain: US$29.5 trillion in mine site value, with US$8.6 trillion still undeveloped. Those figures are not an argument for extraction for extraction’s sake; they are a call to convert latent value into industrial capacity that serves African development.

For most Africans, that figure remains an abstraction-wealth that passes through ports, powers factories elsewhere, and creates jobs on other continents. The question is no longer whether the resources exist. It is why, after decades of talk, the conversion to industrial capacity remains so elusive.

Political signals matter. President Ramaphosa’s recent State of the Nation address – noting South Africa’s “R40 trillion” ore reserves and renewed investment in geological mapping – shows the appetite for action. Industry signals matter too. Senior executives, including Anglo’s CEO, have pointed to corridor investments such as Lobito as the kind of infrastructure that can anchor regional value chains. Those endorsements are useful; what matters now is turning them into disciplined, sequenced interventions that actually build midstream and downstream capacity.

Too often, governments announce beneficiation targets, DFIs promise capital, and lead firms demand traceability and ESG compliance – but the pieces do not line up. Power shortages, fragmented institutions, misaligned finance, and procurement practices that favour compliance ready suppliers combine to block industrialisation. The result is repeated cycles of policy enthusiasm followed by stalled projects and stranded assets.

What has been missing is not another policy statement or feasibility study. It is a disciplined, practical method for answering one question: among all possible mineral-linked investments, which ones can actually succeed, and what sequence of interventions unlocks them?

This is where the Centre for Africa Mineral Value Chains (CAMVaC) has focused.

CAMVaC’s response is deliberately practical. We have developed a policy architecture – the Beneficiation Linkage Matrix (BLM) – with an operational module called the Beneficiation Feasibility Matrix (BFM). The BLM is the strategic lens; the BFM is the decision tool. Together they answer one simple question: where will public and private money actually convert mineral endowments into downstream value?

The BFM ranks projects against three policy facing dimensions: linkage strength, institutional readiness, and systemic risk. The output is not theory – it is a short, ranked list of priorities and a sequenced action plan that ministries, DFIs and investors can implement.

Why sequencing matters. A midstream plant without reliable power, affordable finance or credible offtake is a stranded asset. Conversely, modest, well timed interventions – a concessional tranche to bridge early cashflow, a time bound offtake guarantee, a targeted power allocation – can turn marginal projects into viable industrial platforms. The BFM helps identify those leverage points so scarce public and private resources are spent where they will actually move the needle.

The Lobito Corridor is instructive. When port, rail and power investments are aligned with offtake and finance, corridors can anchor regional clusters and aggregate demand across borders. That is why CAMVaC works with large scale EPCMs and DFIs: to bake linkage building into project delivery from day one. EPCMs do more than build infrastructure; when engaged early they can design logistics, industrial land and power interfaces that make downstream processing feasible. DFIs’ development mandates align with this approach – they can provide blended instruments that reduce conversion risk and attract commercial capital.

Policymakers should act on three immediate priorities.

First, pilot the BFM in two corridors within 12 months. One pilot should target a near term beneficiation project that can be unlocked with targeted interventions (power allocation, concessional finance, offtake guarantees). The second should test a longer term systemic reform package that requires institutional realignment and regional coordination. Pilots create proof points and reduce political risk for scale up.

Second, create a small strategic intermediary to coordinate sequencing. Whether a beneficiation taskforce within an existing agency, or a public private secretariat, this body must align ministries, DFIs, state enterprises and private investors; package blended finance; and hold parties to time bound KPIs tied to beneficiation outcomes.

Third, retool finance to reduce conversion risk. DFIs and commercial banks must move beyond single project lending to instruments that reward local value creation: linkage finance, blended concessional tranches, and performance linked guarantees. These instruments change the calculus for lead firms and make midstream scaling commercially viable.

Industry has a role too. Lead firms and OEMs should recognise that procurement and compliance practices – while legitimate – can exclude nascent local suppliers. Constructive counter signalling matters: phased offtake agreements, supplier development partnerships, and participation in blended finance structures can make local scaling commercially attractive rather than risky.

Regional cooperation is essential. Aggregated demand under AfCFTA and coordinated corridor planning make beneficiation commercially viable in ways that isolated national projects cannot. The AFC Compendium’s mapping of minerals to infrastructure shows where regional clustering can unlock scale; the BLM/BFM helps prioritise which clusters to build first.

Africa’s mineral wealth is a strategic advantage only if it is converted into productive capacity. The headlines and policy statements are welcome; the hard work is operational. At the Centre for Africa Mineral Value Chains (CAMVaC) , we have built the tools to do this work.

CAMVaC’s Beneficiation Feasibility Matrix is already being applied in early-stage engagements with governments and partners like , DFIs, EPCMs and mining sector partners to ensure that investments like Lobito do more than move ore: they build industry, jobs and lasting value for the continent.

Diagnose, prioritise, sequence and finance – that is the pathway from rhetoric to reality. The time to start is now.

Lloyd Nedohe is the founder of the Centre for Africa Mineral Value Chains (CAMVaC), a policy and advisory initiative that develops practical tools and partnerships to convert Africa’s mineral resources into downstream industry, jobs and resilient regional value chains

http://www.camvac.co.za/ [email protected]