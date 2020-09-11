Subscribe
Subscribe
National

‘Judge’ Ngwenya defies Mogoeng

Judged and found wanting: Documents reflect that Jerome Ngwenya, the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, continued to use the title of judge despite having resigned
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Jerome Ngwenya, the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), has not responded to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s censure for using the title of judge, despite not being entitled to do so.

He has been reported as telling the Weekend Witness that he would not comply because he had not been contacted directly by Mogoeng.

Last month, Mogoeng informed Ngwenya, who had been appointed to the Western Cape division of the high court in 2000, but who subsequently resigned, that unlike a sitting or retired judge, he had no right to use the honorific.

Stop calling yourself judge, chief justice tells ITB chairperson

Ngwenya is the nominee of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu on the ITB, which controls nearly three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal on behalf of the monarch. Ngwenya was appointed to the post in 2005, having previously acted as vice-chairperson.

On Tuesday, Nathi Mncube, spokesperson for Mogoeng, confirmed that his office had written to Ngwenya requesting that he confirm in writing that he would “actively distance himself from the use of the title judge or justice”.


Mncube said the letter was intended to “ensure a common understanding of the use of the title” before a statement is issued.

He said that Ngwenya, who had failed in a subsequent attempt to be appointed as a judge, cannot project himself in documents or be regarded as a judge or honourable justice.

“Despite this obvious reality, and as borne out by various documents and based on numerous accounts, Mr Ngwenya holds himself as, and has allowed people to regard, address and treat him as a judge or justice,” Mncube said. “It is important for the public to know that unlike serving and retired judges, the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] cannot take steps against a person who has resigned as a judge when such a person is alleged to have done or said something believed to be unethical.”

It is not clear precisely what action or statement by Ngwenya rang alarm bells with the chief justice.

The ITB has come under fire in Parliament over its corporate governance and has received qualified audits from the auditor general in recent years. Earlier this year it failed to meet the deadlines for the submission of its annual financial statements, due in part to a dispute between Ngwenya and the ITB’s entire executive management team, whom he had placed on suspension

Last month, Ngwenya’s former business partner, Vuyo Ndzeku, appeared before the Zondo inquiry into state capture over an alleged R2.5-million bribe paid to former SAA technical head Nontsasa Memela.

Ndzeku and Ngwenya were partners in Khuselani Security and Risk Management and Zwelibanzi Utilities. Khuselani had formed a consortium with Swissport for a ramp handling contract with the Airports Company of South Africa in late 1992. Khuselani was subsequently stripped of a R99-million contract and investigated for tax violations, over which Ngwenya’s brother, Noel, who was the company’s chief executive, was jailed.

Mncube said Mogoeng intervened because “the risk that flows from leaving anybody to impersonate a judge is that he or she could harm the judiciary without adverse consequences”.

Last week, the land reform, rural development and agriculture minister, Thoko Didiza, reappointed Ngwenya as chair of the ITB’s interim board until a permanent board is appointed for the entity.

Mncube said Ngwenya had not responded to the chief justice’s letter by Tuesday. He would not be drawn on what action would be taken should Ngwenya not comply.

Ngwenya did not respond to emails from the Mail & Guardian. He cut phone calls and appears to have then blocked the numbers.

In the letter to Ngwenya, Mogoeng’s head of private office, Sello Chiloane, said Ngwenya had presented himself as a judge in documents including the ITB’s annual reports. 

“For years now, you have held yourself out or allowed people to regard, address and treat you as a judge or justice, as … is borne out from various documents including the Ingonyama Trust Board’s annual reports. But, as you know, you are not,” Chiloane wrote.

He said that other judges who had resigned, such as Mervyn King and Ismail Hoosain, “never seek to be addressed as such because they, like you, resigned and accepted that they could not be regarded as judges”.

Chiloane said the time had come for the matter to be clarified and that Mogoeng required written confirmation that Ngwenya would actively distance himself from the use of the title and “correct those who address you as such”. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Politics

Zandile Gumede’s backers spoil ANC clean-up

Paddy Harper -
The governing party appears to be struggling to enforce the ban on support for leaders facing criminal charges
Read more
Friday

Soul Assassins: Mx Blouse selects six producers who are vital to their sound

mx blouse -
From Micr. Pluto and Eye-On Feather to Parabyl, Mx Blouse has worked with a diverse range of producers who have all helped to shape their debut album, ‘Elementality’
Read more
Friday

Nostalgia, connection and the nomadic sound of Mx Blouse

mx blouse -
Mx Blouse talks about their sonic influences and how these fused together to shape their debut album, 'Elementality'
Read more
National

‘Judge’ Ngwenya defies Mogoeng

Paddy Harper -
The chief justice has told the Ingonyama Trust chairperson he has no right to use the honorific
Read more
Education

Rogue principals cannot be allowed to run schools

Bongekile Macupe -
We do not need rogue, prejudiced or ignorant principals to lead our schools. We need principled leaders who are empathetic and follow the laws of the country and those prescribed for the education sector.
Read more
Business

SAA creditors get R9.3bn from government

thando maeko -
The state-owned airline owes R16.4-billion to lenders and needs an additional R10.1-billion to fund the business rescue plan
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now