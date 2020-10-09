Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Dihlabeng loses out in land ‘blunder’

Murky: The mayor of Dihlabeng local municipality, Lindiwe Makhalema, has been linked to another case involving the irregular use of state land
0

The Dihlabeng local municipality has sold off land worth more than R60-million since 2018, yet has not received a cent from those sales. Many officials in the Free State municipality have raised red flags, saying the process of selling the land in various areas near Bethlehem has been marred by irregularities. But the municipality says no such irregularities exist. 

Two years ago the municipality advertised requests for proposals for about two dozen pockets of land. In July 2018 it sent letters to companies confirming their bids to purchase land had been approved. Six months later, in January 2019, another batch was sent. 

One source in the municipality said the process had not involved a full bid adjudication committee and instead was run and concluded by a select few individuals in the local economic development department. 

“The process is quite simple and straightforward. You have to have a full bid evaluation committee and bid adjudication committee. This was not done,” said the source. “All the appointment letters were also issued three months after the validity period and that should automatically make the appointments null and void or illegal.” 

This is not the first time the municipality has been asked about the irregular use of state land. In July the Mail & Guardian reported on how mayor Lindiwe Makhalema’s relatives and friends have benefited from getting tenders, jobs and a farm that they could use as their own. 


Corruption allegations: It’s a family affair at Dihlabeng municipality

The M&G investigation into a raft of allegations against Makhalema suggested the mayor’s family has been using farmland bought by the state to ensure the people who had been living there for decades would not be evicted. 

The 1 700 hectares of Zandvallei Slabbert farm is about 10km from Bethlehem. 

Tracking down the companies that were awarded the two dozen land bids show a puzzling picture. 

Maseru Mpathi, a businessman in Dihlabeng, was the biggest winner, having been awarded land worth about R50-million. But the entity connected to him that won the bid is not registered. 

In the letter dated 8 January 2019, addressed to Mafatshe Consortium, the then acting municipal manager congratulated the company for its successful bid. 

The only Mafatshe Consortium registered is undergoing deregistration and two of its directors were baffled when they were asked about the land sale. The M&G discovered that Mpathi is involved through the address on his award letter. 

Mpathi did not respond to numerous attempts to clarify this. 

Municipality spokesperson Tshediso Maitse said Mafatshe Consortium is an unincorporated consortium in which various entities have pooled their resources.

Documents show that Mafatshe Consortium was approved to purchase land, costing R3.7-million, to build a shopping mall. The second piece of land, which includes 204 erven, was bought for R46-million to build houses. 

Sources in the municipality said payments have not been made for the two tracts of land. 

A vehicle hire company, Mothebe Shuttle Services, owned by Dorothy and David Mothibe, was awarded R4.7-million worth of land, according to a letter dated July 2018. 

“The selling of portion of the farm Pretoriuskloof 152 [in] Bethlehem for developing a tourism centre consisting of a fast food outlet, craft centre, restaurant, play park or business at a purchase price of R2 700 000.00,” reads the letter congratulating them.

Dorothy Mothibe said she did not know anything about the business and referred the M&G to her husband, who, for two weeks, has failed to respond to questions about his company’s expertise and his relationship with the municipality. 

The purchasing price has also not been paid to the municipality.

A second source said these “blunders” expose that the municipality did not exercise due diligence.

Another company, TVN Transport, was sold a portion of a farm for R1.8-million to build a truck stop with a petrol station, inclusive of a convenience store, entertainment centre, bank facilities and a one-stop car service park.

Maitse said: “Winning bidders were given a certain period of time within which to make full payments and failure to which the offer will automatically be withdrawn. The period has not yet lapsed.”

But insiders said no time period was stated in the award letters. 

The M&G contacted two other companies that won their bids. 

Zimport was awarded land worth R1.8-million. But, according to the director, Mokoti Zim, the land is still demarcated farmland and the municipality has not conducted a study as yet.

Nqole Arthur, who owns Manna Holdings, said he has not paid the R1.9-million to the municipality because the municipality has failed to zone the area for a shopping mall. Maitse now says that zoning is the responsibility of the buyer. 

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Related stories

National

How graft arrests came together

khaya koko & Sabelo Skiti & Paddy Harper -
Learning from its failure to turn the Schabir Shaik conviction into one for Jacob Zuma, the state is now building an effective system for catching thieves. Khaya Koko, Sabelo Skiti and Paddy Harper take a look behind the scenes at how law enforcement agencies have started creating consequences for the corrupt
Read more
Coronavirus

Q&A Sessions: Kimi Makwetu on when you hear the money ‘crying out for help’

Athandiwe Saba -
The smoke signal comes from irregular expenditure and over the past seven years, there has been about R1.65-billion of it. Auditor general Kimi Makwetu tells Athandiwe Saba that this is when the squandered money cries for help
Read more
Politics

What is the noise about Ace?

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The Hawks have distanced themselves from a news report that the ANC’s secretary general Ace Magashule has been issued with a warrant of arrest
Read more
Politics

Hawks eye ANC politicians next

Sabelo Skiti -
Top cop says more big players will be added to the list of accused as the state prepares to go to court
Read more
Politics

Public protector clears Magashule, Joemat-Pettersson

Lester Kiewit -
Current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been cleared of allegations that he misled the...
Read more
National

Hawks arrest Free State ‘asbestos project’ players

Sabelo Skiti -
Businessman Edwin Sodi and senior civil servants are among those arrested over the R200-million theft of state funds
Read more

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

The promised land? Lack of access to finance hinders farmers

The agricultural sector has grown this year, but an absence of collateral is preventing black farmers from making a go of their business
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Business

Ramaphosa reiterates support for emerging farmers

On the back of the announcement that the government would allocate more land to be leased by emerging farmers, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that beneficiaries will also be trained in financial management and enterprise development
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
National

Dihlabeng loses out in land ‘blunder’

The Free State municipality allegedly handed over responsibility for deciding who received state land to specific officials instead of an evaluation committee
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now