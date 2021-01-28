Subscribe
Subscribe
National

NPA cool on ire over VBS saga’s glacial pace

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (Gallo/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell)
0

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the trial of those charged in the alleged R2.3-billion VBS Mutual Bank heist — which could start this year or early in 2022 — will likely be prolonged and run for more than four months.

The NPA has disputed claims that any delays in finalising the saga were down to the ineptitude of its prosecutors, and denied that the trial would begin only next year. 

This followed reports by the Mail & Guardian this week that, according to three highly placed sources, the trial of the seven VBS executives and directors — as well as three others who the NPA said had yet to be arrested — would begin only early in 2022. 

The seven people accused are: Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former chairperson of VBS;  Andile Ramavhunga, the company’s former chief executive; Phophi Mukhodobwane, its former treasurer; Sipho Malaba, who was an auditor from KPMG; Lieutenant-General Avhashoni Ramikosi, who was a non-executive director; as well as Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula, both of whom were representing the Public Investment Corporation as non-executive directors on the board.

They all appeared on Tuesday in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court. The matter was postponed until March, because a racketeering certificate from NPA head Shamila Batohi, in line with the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, was needed for more people to be added to the charge sheet.


A source, who asked to remain anonymous, said the NPA would likely begin the trial early next year when all delays to the case had been sorted out. 

“We had expected the trial to only run for eight weeks, but it seems the NPA will push for a 16 weeks-long trial. The trial is only likely to start in early 2022 because the state wants to add more charges and additional defendants to the matter.

“This matter is expected to be transferred to the high court in Pretoria at the next appearance [in March],” the source said.  

Two other sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the reported 2022 trial start date, as well as the expected 16-week duration. 

However, NPA national spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said it was incorrect that the VBS trial would begin only next year. 

“The state is ready to start with the trial as soon as we get the expanded racketeering authorisation from the national director of public prosecutions [Batohi] and we have added the additional accused,” Nwema said. 

“However, the defence for the accused may need time to prepare for trial. Therefore, we hope to start the trial during the fourth term (October to December) of this year as a result.” 

On how long the trial would last, Ngwema said: “It is going to be a lengthy trial. In all probability, it will take longer than 16 weeks and will run into next year.” 

He added: “The delay is not caused by the prosecution team. Our indictment and application for the expanded authorisation was finalised and submitted by the end of November last year.”

On Tuesday in the Palmridge magistrate’s court, state advocate Hein van der Merwe asked for an eight-week postponement for the prosecutors to finalise additional counts and make three more arrests, to add to the seven accused already facing charges. 

The postponement application angered accused number six Ramikosi’s legal representative, Rudzani Netshiavha, who accused the state of ineptitude, saying the ongoing delays since the first arrests were made in June last year were financially prejudicial to his client.

The seven are accused of depleting the now-defunct mutual bank of almost R2.3-billion by allegedly falsifying VBS’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2017, to show that the business was solvent when, in fact, it was not.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zuma ordered to account, again

The Constitutional Court has told the former president everyone is equal before the law and he must appear before the Zondo commission
emma balfour
Environment

Our destiny depends on the survival of insects

Habitat destruction, the use of pesticides and climate change is driving the rapid decline of these tiny creatures
sheree bega

More top stories

National

NPA cool on ire over VBS saga’s glacial pace

The NPA has confirmed that the trial of the expected 10 accused in the VBS heist will be a marathon
khaya koko
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Sport taught me to go for gold’

Being selected as the Inaugural Obama Leader in Africa in 2018 and now ranked among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, Melene Rossouw talks to Nicolene de Wee about how she went from growing up in a poor neighbourhood to become a lawyer, activist and the cofounder of the Women Lead Movement. But she’s not all about work — she loves jazz, R&B and hip-hop
nicolene de wee
Coronavirus

Healthcare workers’ vaccines will be free

The Covid-19 vaccine has been declared a public good, which means that healthcare workers will not be expected to pay for it
marcia zali
Politics

Ms K describes ‘separate and discrete’ SSA command structure to...

Ms K’s and Mr Y’s affidavits and testimony have alleged a picture going back to 2008 of how the former president and his aides worked — and allegedly abused the SSA
emma balfour
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.