Pretoria prevaricates on Israel

In November 2018, relatives mourn the death of Ahmad Al-Najjar, who died of wounds after the Israeli army intervened in the ‘Great March of Return’ protest at the Gaza border. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/AFP)
0

Pretoria recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv, Sisa Ngombane, in May 2018, after 15 Palestinians were killed in one day during the Gaza border protests. Three years later, with more than 200 fatalities since last week and warnings of civil war, the government maintains downgraded diplomatic ties with Israel but has edged closer to branding it an apartheid state.

Emsie Ferreira

Pretoria prevaricates on Israel

Cyril Ramaphosa may have signalled a hardening of tone but, like his predecessors, he is unlikely to break the mould on the Palestine-Israel two-state solution
emsie ferreira
×