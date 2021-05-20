Pretoria prevaricates on Israel

Pretoria recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv, Sisa Ngombane, in May 2018, after 15 Palestinians were killed in one day during the Gaza border protests. Three years later, with more than 200 fatalities since last week and warnings of civil war, the government maintains downgraded diplomatic ties with Israel but has edged closer to branding it an apartheid state.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And right now, you can get a full year’s worth of unlimited access on all devices for R700.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In