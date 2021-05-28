 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

World Hunger Day: Children in South Africa still going hungry

One in seven South Africans reported child hunger in February and March this year, according to a recent survey
0

One does not have to travel far to come face to face with a worldwide phenomenon that has crept even closer to home since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Hunger.  

As we commemorate World Hunger Day on Friday, 28-year-old Mishkah Adams and her 13 dependants, of whom most are children, will remember how the pandemic forced their household to eat oats, sometimes three times a day. 

Before the pandemic, Manenberg resident Mishkah, just like thousands of other South Africans, had permanent employment. She was a chef at a Sea Point restaurant in Cape Town. But as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the restaurant was forced to close its doors in December 2020, leaving Mishka and her colleagues without an income. 

After the promulgation of the State of Emergency on 27 March 2020 Mishkah stayed at home and for four months relied on the government’s Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters). 

When her Ters fund ended, Mishkah and her household relied on food parcels from a nearby soup kitchen, a church and a local missionary. 

In the meantime, two of her sisters were fortunate to be employed again. But Mishkah still experiences days when food is scarce. 

“I’m frustrated, and often scold the children,” she told the Mail & Guardian

“Sometimes there is no bread to give to the children and then they nag the whole time. Then you must go and walk in search of food. It is frustrating because I cannot give them what I have given them when I had a job.”

Mishkah is well aware that she is not the only one in her community that is unemployed and often without food. 

While it appears that since the hard lockdown in 2020 the depth of overall household hunger has become less severe in South Africa, one in seven respondents in a recent survey reported child hunger in February and March this year. 

Researching the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country since May 2020, the National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), recently announced its fourth report on the effect Covid-19 had on reported hunger and food insecurity in South Africa. 

The proportion of households that reported running out of money for food declined from 47% in the May and June 2020 survey to 39% in the most recent survey.

Household hunger also declined from 23% during the first survey to 17% in February and April this year. Child hunger has decreased from 15% to 12%. 

Despite the encouraging decrease recorded by the survey, researchers said it was crucial to analyse statistics from the fifth and final survey in the coming months “to determine whether this downward trend in child hunger continues into the rest of 2021”. 

For Danny Diliberto, founder of the NPO Ladles of Love, the picture remains bleak, and might worsen in the months ahead. 

Prior to the pandemic, Ladles of Love was providing about 1.2 tonnes of food and vegetables weekly to four soup kitchens across Cape Town. But only two months into the lockdown, they distributed more than 50 tonnes of food a week to 138 organisations. 

Diliberto recounted to the M&G the overwhelming community support Ladles of Love received at the start of the pandemic: “We were absolutely blessed, literally millions of rands started flowing into our organisation, which allowed us to ramp up our efforts.”

However, the support from corporates and individuals is decreasing while the need is increasing, he said.

“It’s actually getting worse. To be honest, the donations are drying up so it’s becoming very challenging, and we’re getting a lot of requests from people asking if we can help. Also our beneficiaries we currently work with ask if we can give them more because their queues are getting longer. It’s definitely getting more difficult, I think this winter will be a lot harder than last winter.”

Finding a solution to hunger

With rising living costs and unemployment at 32.5%, South Africa’s rate of food insecurity and household hunger remain a concern. 

“Poverty relief measures should continue to be a priority in fiscal policy decisions despite fiscal constraints,” says the Nids-Cram survey, adding that “the government needs to place hunger and food security at the center of its Covid-19 response.”

For Diliberto, sustainability is key. Assisting urban farmers to maintain their vegetable gardens can help them support their families and generate an income. 

But Diliberto says that other means of support must not be underestimated. He gives the example of providing free data for children to attend school and receive an education. He adds that free data can help someone connect their local small business to a wider network of larger companies. 

“If we do not as a country, as a community, come together, and the people that have do not on an ongoing basis for however many years it takes support the people that don’t have, we don’t have a chance. We will forever be chasing our tails,” Diliberto says.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Eldos building mafia: Community anger amid extortion and ex-cons

Victims of extortion and intimidation at building project sites in Eldorado Park speak up in an exclusive Mail & Guardian investigation
tunicia phillips
National

Masondo ‘used Hawks to arrest me’

The politician’s former lover is suing him and the police for her ‘unlawful’ arrest, which suggests a pattern of abuse of state resources by powerful men
Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko

More top stories

National

World Hunger Day: Children in South Africa still going hungry

One in seven South Africans reported child hunger in February and March this year, according to a recent survey
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Duarte claps back at Ace in court

The suspended ANC secretary general toed the party line in his address to Zuma’s court rally as further disciplinary charges loom
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Eldos building mafia: Community anger amid extortion and ex-cons

Victims of extortion and intimidation at building project sites in Eldorado Park speak up in an exclusive Mail & Guardian investigation
tunicia phillips
Sport

Positional play 101: Why City vs Chelsea is the perfect...

The Champions League final hosts two sides that have perfected the art of controlling space
Luke Feltham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×