Q&A Sessions: Love, Zuma, Stellenbosch and the heart for social justice

Former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela speaks to Lyse Comins about how the aspirations of her students give her hope for South Africa, her views on the former president’s arrest battle following her State of Capture report and of course about true love: for her fiancé, the winelands and mountain-climbing

What does a day at work entail?

It’s reading, writing, meetings and classes. I am a full-time lecturer. At the moment I am busy with essay supervision for legal skills.