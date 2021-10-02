 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Ingonyama Trust’s Ngwenya cannot act on ‘frolic of his own’

Trust issues: Ingonyama Trust Board chair Jerome Ngwenya ignored the land reform minister’s orders in lodging an appeal. Photo: David Harrison
0

Lawyers for residents of Ingonyama Trust land have challenged the legal standing of its board chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya, to appeal against a landmark high court ruling setting aside the trust’s  residential lease programme.

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) also wants Ngwenya to pay from his own pocket the costs of the challenge to his application for leave to appeal the leases case ruling, handed down in June. In papers submitted to the high court in Pietermaritzburg this week, the LRC has asked that Ngwenya’s notice of application for leave to appeal, which was filed on 5 July, be declared null and void.

The LRC also challenged the appointment of legal firm Mason Incorporated to prosecute the appeal on Ngwenya’s instruction, arguing that he and the legal firm had failed to provide the court with resolutions of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB)authorising their appointment.

The LRC is acting on behalf of Linah Zikhali and seven other residents of ITB land, supported by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) and the Rural Women’s Movement.

They had successfully challenged the validity of the lease programme, introduced in about 2009, and won a court order compelling the ITB to abandon the programme, refund lease fees and restore their permission to occupy certificates.

 RELATED 

Stop calling yourself judge, chief justice tells ITB chairperson

Jerome Ngwenya

Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza, under whose portfolio the ITB falls, was ordered to provide the court with three monthly updates on progress toward implementing the court judgment. She has done so.

Ngwenya, however, has filed an application for leave to appeal, despite being instructed by Didiza not to do so, claiming that the court had erred by accepting the evidence of the applicants.

In his affidavit, Casac chairperson Lawson Naidoo said the council had filed notice disputing the authority of Mason Incorporated to prosecute the appeal on behalf of the ITB and requiring that they provide proof, including board resolutions.

Naidoo said they had filed a document, “certified extract of a resolution of the Ingonyama Trust special board meeting” which “does not prove the authority of the attorneys to apply for leave to appeal and prosecute an appeal on behalf of the trust and the board”.

Then, on 19 August, the company filed a “special power of attorney”, which was signed by Ngwenya.

“Neither of these documents proves the authority of Mason Incorporated to apply for leave to appeal and prosecute an appeal on behalf of the trust or the board,” Naidoo said.

The extract did not “prove that a valid resolution was passed by the board” and “did not say that the board has decided to prosecute and appeal against the judgment”, Naidoo added.

“To the contrary, it states that the board has not made such a decision.”

The “power of attorney” also did not provide proof that Ngwenya was authorised to act by the board.

He said Didiza had not appealed and there was little reason to believe the board would have done so.

“There is very real reason to doubt that Mason Incorporated have been validly authorised by the board (as opposed to Mr Ngwenya) to apply for leave to appeal and prosecute an appeal. The fact that they have now failed on two occasions to provide proof that they have been so authorised, when this would be a simple matter to prove if it were the case, gives every reason to doubt that they have such authority,”’ Naidoo said.

He added that as a former judge, Ngwenya was “not a lay person who can claim not to understand what constitutes proof in this regard”.

Ngwenya was “not entitled to act on a frolic of his own in instructing attorneys to seek leave to appeal and prosecute an appeal in the name of the trust and the board”.

“On the papers, given his repeated failure to provide the simple proof that is required, it is reasonable to conclude that he is so acting,” Naidoo said.

Under these circumstances, he said, it was appropriate that Ngwenya be ordered to pay the costs of the matter from his own funds. 

Didiza’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said that while the minister had submitted her implementation plan to the court as ordered, the appeal by the ITB had “suspended implementation” until the matter was resolved.

Calls to Ngwenya to request his comment went unanswered.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Once empowered, always empowered: Does the mining charter judgment rule...

M&G Premium

Given the slow pace of change in mining and other sectors, some analysts have raised concerns that the ruling will cause empowerment efforts to unravel
Sarah Smit
Politics

Municipal elections: Smaller parties battle for kingmaker status

M&G Premium

They will most likely punch above their weight in municipalities to gain leverage from the ANC and DA in next month’s local government elections.
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Business

Once empowered, always empowered: Does the mining charter judgment rule...

M&G Premium

Given the slow pace of change in mining and other sectors, some analysts have raised concerns that the ruling will cause empowerment efforts to unravel
Sarah Smit
National

Ingonyama Trust’s Ngwenya cannot act on ‘frolic of his own’

M&G Premium

Jerome Ngwenya acted without authority, LRC says
Paddy Harper
Business

‘No Time to Die’: James Bond’s not-so-secret mission to save...

The release of the new James Bond, film’s favourite super spy, is more significant than ever

The release of the new James Bond, film’s favourite super spy, is more significant than ever
Luke Feltham
Business

The brain drain can be South Africa’s gain

The departure of South Africa’s highly skilled individuals shows the value placed on South African skills and makes room for transformation
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×