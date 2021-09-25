 Subscribe or Login

Didiza unveils plan to reverse Ingonyama Trust leases

Taking action: Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza.
Land reform minister Thoko Didiza will create a new directorate responsible for converting residential leases issued by the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) to people living on its land for permission to occupy (PTO) certificates.

The directorate — which is being set up in terms of an order issued by the Pietermaritzburg high court in June — is set to cost the taxpayer just under R40-million a year in order for the staff required to carry out the conversions.

Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

R39m to effect Ingonyama ruling
×