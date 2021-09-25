Didiza unveils plan to reverse Ingonyama Trust leases

Land reform minister Thoko Didiza will create a new directorate responsible for converting residential leases issued by the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) to people living on its land for permission to occupy (PTO) certificates.
The directorate — which is being set up in terms of an order issued by the Pietermaritzburg high court in June — is set to cost the taxpayer just under R40-million a year in order for the staff required to carry out the conversions.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In