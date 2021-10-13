 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zondo thanks retiring Justices Khampepe and Jafta for their service

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday 13 October expressed his appreciation for Justices Sisi Khampepe and Chris Jafta upon their retirement from the apex court. 

Both had served in their positions for 12 years. 

“I wish to express our deep appreciation to Justice Khampepe for her selfless service to the people of South Africa, for her commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, for her role in strengthening our constitutional democracy during her term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court,” said Zondo in a statement. 

Khampepe leaves behind a legal career stretching over 40 years, with her “main area of practice, for which she was renowned, [being] the defence of workers against unjust laws and unfair employment practices”.

Highlights of Khampepe’s career include her appointment by President Nelson Mandela as one of the Commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1995. She also held an overview role in the elections in Zimbabwe and Uganda in 2004 and 2006, respectively. 

Khampepe’s tenure on the bench of the Constitutional Court “is marked and celebrated as a period during which she eloquently developed jurisprudence on the rights of women and children, and other vulnerable members of society”.

Most recently, Khampepe delivered the historical judgment sending former president Jacob Zuma to prison for 15 months for violating the authority of the court and repeatedly attacking the dignity of the judiciary. 

Ending his term of office after 12 years at the apex court, Jafta was thanked by Zondo “for his contribution to the development of our law, for the service he rendered in various courts of our country and for his contribution to the promotion and protection of the independence of the judiciary”.

Following a legal career at the high court, labour appeal court and supreme court of appeal, Jafta was appointed as a judge at the Constitutional Court in October 2009. 

“Justice Jafta has made a huge contribution to this country’s jurisprudence,” said Zondo’s statement. 

The retirement of Khampepe and Jafta comes at the same time as that of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, whose term ended in October.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eyaaz

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Mabuza told to resolve factional wars in Tshwane during meeting...

M&G Premium

Some ANC members claim Tshwane’s regional executive committee is ‘dysfunctional’, but leaders will assess the situation only after the local government elections
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Election manifestos: ‘The environment will remain a loser’ under ANC,...

Addressing climate change is largely absent in the three major parties’ election manifestos
sheree bega

More top stories

National

Eyewitness in Nathaniel Julies murder trial fails to identify shooter

‘He was eating something. Then we heard a gunshot go off.’ This is what Tahira Kaldine testified in court on Wednesday at the Nathaniel Julies murder trial
tunicia phillips
National

Zondo thanks retiring Justices Khampepe and Jafta for their service

After 12 years serving at the apex court, Sisi Khampepe and Chris Jafta have retired from office
Business

Cross-cutting problems lead to service-delivery inefficiencies, says new report

Service-delivery issues, procurement inefficiencies and cadre deployment continue to plague municipalities, according to the Bureau for Economic Research
anathi madubela
Africa

Who finances Mozambique’s insurgency?

Informal banking and trade are both a lifeline for local communities and a grey area for terror financing, requiring progressive efforts to develop rather than de-risk
jaynisha patel & amanda lucey
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×