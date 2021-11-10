 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

High court orders Manuel Chang be extradited to US

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday ordered that former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang be extradited to the United States. (WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday ordered that former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang be extradited to the United States to face charges stemming from a scandal that triggered a sovereign debt default in his home country five years ago.

The high court order overturns an earlier directive by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola that Chang be extradited to Mozambique, where he is also wanted on charges related to a fraudulent $200-million scheme he authorised between 2013 and 2014.

Mozambique’s Fórum de Monitoria do Orçamento (FMO), an umbrella body of watchdog NGOs, approached the high court to halt his return to Mozambique for fear that he would be granted immunity from prosecution for actions undertaken while he was a member of government. It asked that instead he be extradited to the US.

After hearing the application, Judge Margaret Victor extended an order that forbade Lamola from proceeding with his extradition to South Africa’s neighbour until she had ruled on the matter.

Victor on Thursday said she would hand down her full judgment next week. The justice ministry said Lamola was studying the order.

“The ministry will study the written judgment as soon as it is made available and

communicate a way forward in due course,” it said.

Chang was detained at OR Tambo International Airport in late December 2018 on an arrest warrant issued on behalf of the United States, where he has been indicted on corruption charges.

The following month, the US asked Pretoria to extradite him to stand trial. Mozambique swiftly followed suit, and Lamola’s predecessor, Michael Masutha, decided he should be extradited to Mozambique to stand trial in the so-called Hidden Debts case.

Chang was allegedly fleeing to Dubai to escape the fallout from the $200-million loans scam, which had crippled the Mozambican fiscus. 

Chang was the finance minister at the centre of the loans from the Swiss bank Credit Suisse and the Russian bank VTB Capital to buy a fleet of tuna fishing boats and military patrol vessels. 

The vessels were delivered, but some $200-million of the money involved in the deals was allegedly siphoned off as bribes. The fishing boats have never been utilised in any significant way for their original purpose, while the military boats are rotting in Pemba’s harbour. 

After Lamola took office, he successfully approached the high court to challenge the decision to send Chang back to Mozambique on the basis that he still enjoyed immunity in his home country. The high court then sent the matter back to the justice ministry to reconsider while Chang continued to languish in a South African jail.

In August, Lamola finally decided to extradite him to Mozambique after all. FMO proceeded to court to challenge the decision, citing a ministerial memorandum with expert advice suggesting that the risk remained that the former minister would not be prosecuted by Mozambican authorities.

The memorandum was discovered incidentally by the lawyers for FMO, and not formally filed as part of the ministry’s papers. This was so, FMO’s counsel Max du Plessis SC submitted, because it undermined Lamola’s case.

The minister had argued that it would violate the separation of powers if the high court were to interfere with his decision on Chang’s extradition.

Mozambique has argued that it has been planning to prosecute Chang for years.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

High court orders Manuel Chang be extradited to US

The order overrules a decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to extradite the former Mozambican finance minister to his home country amid doubts that he would be tried there for a scandal that triggered a sovereign default
emsie ferreira
Business

‘Load-shedding not the same as blackouts’ — Eskom CEO

André de Ruyter assures the public that the power utility is currently on track to lift load-shedding on Saturday morning
Sarah Smit
Podcasts

PODCAST: Business Casual Ep1, South Africa and Covid-19

Sifiso Skenjana chats to the M&G editor-in-chief and business journalists about all things South African commerce
mg listen
Business

Eskom audit controls too poor to prove that irregular expenditure...

M&G Premium

The power utility’s external auditors said record-keeping was so inadequate that it would have to be resolved before management could devise a realistic plan to curb waste and fraud
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×