National

Mozambique pushes for decision on Manuel Chang’s extradition

An extradition request from Mozambique was officially handed to the court on Monday. The court reserved judgement in the matter and was adjourned.
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang. (Getty Images)
Manuel Chang, Mozambique’s former finance minister, is “old and sickly” after 29 months in a South African prison. Now the Mozambican government has approached the Johannesburg high court for an order to force Ronald Lamola, the minister of justice and correctional services, to take a decision about his extradition.

Chang, 65, was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 29 December 2018 on his way to Dubai after the United States department of justice obtained an international warrant of arrest from Interpol.

Erika Gibson

