Former deputy president David “The Cat” Mabuza has died

Former deputy president David Mabuza. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Former deputy president David Mabuza, known as “The Cat”, has died, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

The cause of the death of Mabuza, who served as the country’s deputy president from February 2018 to February 2023, was not immediately clear.

Mbalula said Mabuza had dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa from his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as premier of Mpumalanga and later as deputy president.

“He was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline, and transformation,” he said.

“On behalf of the African National Congress, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa. We have lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a leader who served with humility and conviction.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour his legacy by continuing the work of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa.”