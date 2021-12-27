 Subscribe or Login

National

Army vets who responded to call for reserves during July unrest still unpaid

Heavy duty: Rooikat vehicles formed part of the army’s response to the July riots, in which all reservists were called up, but a group of inactive soldiers has not been paid, among other issues. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP/Getty
0

In the chaos of the violence in KwaZulu-Natal in July, thousands of Reserve Force soldiers responded to the call of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to report for duty. A number of sickly and elderly veterans and recruits seemingly also ended up among them, but now find themselves out in the cold.

The latter group of more than 800 were initially ordered not to go home; then they were sent home and more than four months later have not received the remuneration promised to them.

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Erika Gibson

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Army vets who responded to call for reserves during July...

M&G Premium

‘The whole operation ... was a process of confusion and a total lack of command ... and control’
erika gibson
Africa

The Continent’s Africans of the Year: Agnes Tirop

She was not your property: Agnes Tirop was on track for global superstardom, before her race was brutally cut short.
Kiri Rupiah & the continent
Opinion

Carlos Amato: Tutu took love to its limits

As the confessor-in-chief of South Africa’s transition to democracy, the archbishop upheld a vision of political justice rooted in atonement and empathy, rather than action and accountability
carlos amato
Opinion

Always faith, always justice: A tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond...

One of the world’s most respected spiritual and human rights leaders, Tutu was a living testament to faith in action, insuppressible in his opposition against the evils of racism
niclas kjellstrom matseke & Piyushi Kotecha
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×