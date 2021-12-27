Army vets who responded to call for reserves during July unrest still unpaid

In the chaos of the violence in KwaZulu-Natal in July, thousands of Reserve Force soldiers responded to the call of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to report for duty. A number of sickly and elderly veterans and recruits seemingly also ended up among them, but now find themselves out in the cold.

The latter group of more than 800 were initially ordered not to go home; then they were sent home and more than four months later have not received the remuneration promised to them.