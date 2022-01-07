 Subscribe or Login

National

Parliament fire: attack or plain negligence?

Plumes of smoke: The statue of General Louis Botha seems to watch – either triumphantly or helplessly – as parliament burns behind it. (Carina Bruwer)
0

The fire at parliament started in the morning and by 9am on the second day of the new year the Old Assembly and National Assembly buildings of South Africa’s parliament were severely damaged. Was it an attack on our democracy or a reflection of the callowness of the national government? Many choose the latter. 

On Monday, 3 January the assembly chamber, where sittings are held and the State of the Nation address (Sona) was to be hosted in February, was a blackened pit with wires dangling from a collapsed ceiling. 

Around it, the staircases leading to the offices on upper floors were skeletons, and the imposing marble and granite triple-height foyer was scarred and water-logged. While speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office was intact, others in this wing were severely damaged. 

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Parliament fire: attack or plain negligence?

M&G Premium

Rumours abound about the quality of public works upkeep and the person arrested for arson
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

Robbie Shakespeare: A silence louder than a bomb

M&G Premium

A master of feel, Robbie Shakespeare’s bass spoke through the silence
Kwanele Sosibo
Politics

Conference battles and alliances will determine Ramaphosa’s ANC future

M&G Premium

A busy year looms for Ramaphosa and allies as he fights to lead the ANC and the country come 2024.
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Sport

Defiant Elgar leads Proteas to Test victory over India

Captain anchors crucial partnerships to snatch historic win in breathtaking yo-yo of a match
Niren Tolsi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×