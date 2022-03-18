Subscribe

National

Service deliveries withdrawn from Nyanga after vehicles set alight

Cosatu has accused Golden Arrow in particular for failing commuters and in a statement said that the company is obliged to provide transport services to weekly ticket holders – even in the event of strike action.
Two Golden Arrow busses, a City truck and two light delivery vehicles belonging to Eskom and the City were attacked by petrol bombs on Friday
0

Service delivery vehicles have been withdrawn from Nyanga in Cape Town after five vehicles, including two Golden Arrow buses, a city council truck and two light delivery vehicles belonging to Eskom and the City, were attacked using petrol bombs on Friday morning.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for community safety JP Smith condemned the attacks in Nyanga and confirmed that “all service delivery vehicles have been instructed to withdraw from the area immediately”. 

“Our staff are working closely with the South African Police Service to track down the persons responsible for these heinous acts,” Smith said.

Swift action from local authorities led to the tracking down of the vehicle transporting the suspects in the attacks. Although they managed to flee the scene, law enforcement officers retrieved the vehicle, a grey Avanza, and its number plate. 

The exact motive behind the attacks is not yet known, but Smith says they could be linked to a search operation on Thursday for a taxi driver and owner who escaped from custody at the Philippi East police station a week ago.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told Mail & Guardian one of the company’s buses had been “completely gutted” while another sustained extensive damage after being petrol bombed on the corner of Symphony Way and Govern Mbeki Road and at the Nyanga terminus. Golden Arrow said it was suspending services in Nyanga on Friday.

No injuries were reported in the attack on the Golden Arrow buses, but City of Cape Town’s traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said the 38-year-old driver of one of the light delivery vehicles sustained injuries. 

Smith said the city council would ramp up deployments in the area to assist the police in catching the perpetrators and also to mitigate the risk of further attacks. 

Members of the public with any information about these attacks can call the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, 107 from a landline or call the South African Police Service on 10111.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Service deliveries withdrawn from Nyanga after vehicles set alight

Two Golden Arrow busses, a City truck and two light delivery vehicles belonging to Eskom and the City were attacked by petrol bombs on Friday
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

National Disaster extension is reminiscent of garlic and beetroot days

Even though other countries are letting people bare their faces, we are clinging on to the State of National Disaster
Paddy Harper
National

Mkhwebane has 10 days to justify why she should not...

Presidency confirms deadline has been given to public protector to explain why Ramaphosa should not suspend her for misconduct and incompetence
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Judgment reserved in AfriForum case opposing R50m Cuba ‘donation’

International relations department tells court the steps to transferring the money have not been completed, although the decision has already been made
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×