 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Cape Town taxi violence spills over to bus service as attacks continue

The Western Cape taxi war now threatens commuters on the Golden Arrow bus service, with talks between various stakeholders not yielding a solution. (Photo credit should read RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Fatal shootings linked to the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape have continued unabated with no solution in sight. The violence, which has disrupted public transport has now also cast a shadow over the Golden Arrow bus service, one of whose drivers was shot.

The driver was shot and sustained injuries to his mouth on Monday morning along the N2 highway to Cape Town between the Borcherds Quarry and Airport Approach roads,  police provincial spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen fired shots towards vehicles at the Langa taxi rank. Two men, aged between 45 and 55 years, have been arrested on charges of attempted murder, Swartbooi said.

Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert told the Mail & Guardian that the bus driver’s shooting could be linked to the turf wars in the taxi sector.

“Intelligence reports appear to indicate that it could be related to the ongoing violence in the taxi industry,” he said.

Last Thursday, two buses were burned at the Golden Arrow Eastgate depot in Blackheath, raising concerns about a possible resurgence of bus attacks, but preliminary reports showed the fire could have resulted from a technical fault.

“All possible causes are being considered,” Dammert said on Monday.

In another incident on Sunday, a Golden Arrow bus came under gunfire in the early hours of the morning in Gugulethu. 

Violent attacks aimed at the bus service are not new, but the recent incidents  have come amid a surge in taxi violence that has claimed more than 75 lives since the start of the year, more than 20 of them this month alone.

Discussions with various stakeholders, including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Western Cape transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and officials from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) — have not yet yielded a resolution.

“We have started an important journey. We have not finished anything. We have to bring this matter of conflict between Cata and Codeta to a reasonable standstill,” Mbalula told the media before continuing discussions with relevant stakeholders on Monday. 

“We are here to reinforce the efforts of the province and ensure an intergovernmental, multidisciplinary and targeted approach to safety, which is the only way to restore law and order in the taxi industry.”

The ongoing conflict emanates from the turf war mainly centred on the Paarl-Mbekweni route, of which both Cata and Codeta claim ownership. 

“We were here last year and were encouraged by signs that the industry had turned over a new leaf. A peace pledge was signed; the mediation process was initiated and it was well underway … We are disappointed by the recent turn of events,” Mbalula said in a statement.

Discussions are expected to continue this week.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
Politics

Where are all the (ex)president’s men and women?

Supporters have stood by Jacob Zuma through scandal after scandal. Some have stayed loyal to him and others have turned their backs
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Cape Town taxi violence spills over to bus service as...

The Western Cape taxi war now threatens commuters on the Golden Arrow bus service, with talks between various stakeholders not yielding a solution
Eunice Stoltz
National

PPE graft involving R332m claims another Gauteng scalp

Gauteng health chief director Thandiwe Pino has been axed for her role in awarding ‘irregular contracts’
khaya koko
National

KwaZulu-Natal gets back to work as fears of second shutdown...

Taxi boss Mandla Gcaba went on radio at the weekend to deny his taxis would be used to shuttle protesters to support his cousin, Jacob Zuma
Paddy Harper
National

Security cluster disagrees over describing recent unrest as an ‘insurrection’

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula are two leaders who disagreed with the ‘insurrection’ label, sources say
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×