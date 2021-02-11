Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Concern for safety of Cape Town’s bus commuters intensifies

Public transport services in Cape Town are plagued by crime, vandalism and violent protests. It is not a new phenomenon, but it is intensifying. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
0

Public transport services in Cape Town are plagued by crime, vandalism and violent protests. It is not a new phenomenon, but it is intensifying. 

“We are now looking at an average of seven robberies per week. Previously two a week would be a high figure,” said Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson of Golden Arrow Bus Service. Some target only the driver and others target the driver and passengers.”

Last year the bus service reported that more than 200 buses were attacked each month. These attacks exclude those where buses were badly damaged or destroyed when they were petrol-bombed and stoned during violent protests.

In a report to the Western Cape legislature, Golden Arrow said that six to eight robberies were committed weekly, either on buses or at stations and bus stops.

“We operate under very difficult circumstances much of the time, but our passengers rely on us and we don’t avoid any areas unless we have to make a minor route diversion,” said Dyke-Beyer.


The City of Cape Town’s public transport services MyCiTi and Dial-a-Ride have also been targeted by criminals. The city’s mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said these services “are also targeted during violent protests, and we have seen a disturbing trend of attempted hijackings of our DAR vehicles that are transporting commuters with special needs, such as those in wheelchairs”.

“Every attack leaves commuters and bus drivers and other personnel severely traumatised. Some are killed, some sustain injuries and some loose hard-earned money and valuables,” said Purchase. 

The City of Cape Town has publically called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to consider establishing a dedicated policing unit to investigate public transportation crimes.
Purchase confirmed that their department also sent letters to the two ministers. 

“The South African Police Service is responsible for crime prevention, investigating crime and making arrests,” Purchase argued. “Still, we have seen few, if any, successes insofar as this relates to the ongoing attacks on public transport service providers, infrastructure and assets, and the robbery of commuters.” 

Negotiations between the City of Cape Town and Golden Arrow are underway to establish their own unit “to assist with the safety of commuters and bus drivers”. It is yet to be confirmed how many law enforcement officers will assist the unit and when the unit will become operational.   

“The city will inform the public accordingly, once an agreement has been concluded,” said Purchase.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko
Business

Covid caution infects investors

The pandemic has forced some companies to cancel or pause capital expenditure, jeopardising long-term economic growth
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

Concern for safety of Cape Town’s bus commuters intensifies

The City of Cape Town has called on the police and transport ministers to establish a police unit to investigate public transportation crimes
Eunice Stoltz
Sport

Pitso Mosimane restores honour to Club World Cup

The Al-Ahly coach was never going to put on an exhibition. This was him against Hans-Dieter Flick: two equals staring at each other across a chessboard
Luke Feltham
Coronavirus

SIU to beef up security after investigators threatened during PPE...

The Special Investigating Unit found that companies were awarded tenders despite not qualifying for the contracts.
Chris Gilili
Africa

African Union wants vaccine patent waiver

The continental body has thrown its weight behind calls to improve access to Covid-19 vaccines
solomon dersso
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.