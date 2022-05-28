The apparent racist incident at Stellenbosch University two weeks ago, when a white student urinated on the belongings of a black student, is not the first. Over the years, there have been several cases of inhumane treatment of black students by white students and various forms of discrimination, especially at campus residences. Many of those cases happened at Huis Marais.
Stellenbosch Mafia mindset plays out in racist incidents at Maties
