Dan Teffo: ‘Kelly Khumalo killed Senzo Meyiwa’

Dan Teffo said he would call an eyewitness to testify that Kelly Khumalo shot her boyfriend with a revolver.(Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane)
Defence advocate Dan Teffo will call an eyewitness to testify that Kelly Khumalo fired the fatal shot that killed her boyfriend, Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa

Teffo said this as he wrapped up his cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia, a police forensic officer and the state’s first witness. He further asserted that Khumalo allegedly shot Meyiwa with a revolver that was brought to the crime scene by Longwe Twala. 

Twala is the son of renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala

On Wednesday, at the Pretoria high court, Teffo reiterated his comments from Tuesday’s session that the state’s contention that robbers had killed Meyiwa was “nonsensical”. 

Teffo questioned Mosia about his reliance on information from Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, who, according to the forensic officer, told him about the intruders. Teffo said Ndlovu was not an eyewitness and was therefore not reliable.

“I put it to you that … an eyewitness will testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake,” Teffo said to Mosia. “The same eyewitness will further testify that the firearm used to shoot Senzo Robert Meyiwa came with Longwe Twala, and that firearm was a revolver.”

He said the eyewitness would also confirm that a meeting of senior Gauteng police officers — which reportedly included former provincial Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and former Gauteng head of safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane — took place “to hatch the plan of avoiding to say how Senzo was killed in that house”.

“The same eyewitness will say all these efforts of removing the body from the scene … to the hospital is all about the furtherance of concealment of the murder of Senzo Robert Meyiwa, by dumping him at Botshelong hospital,” Teffo said. 

Mosia said he could not comment on Teffo’s assertions or on the eyewitness the defence advocate said he would call. 

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, Khumalo’s family home.

Teffo represents the first four accused in the trial — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. The fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Mshololo, who began her cross examination of Mosia before lunch on Wednesday, tore into Mosia’s testimony that he had not taken photographs of the bullet fragment found on the kitchen countertop behind two glass jars, on the night he arrived on the scene. 

Mosia also conceded that the crime scene could have been contaminated prior to his forensic investigation, because officers and other civilians in the house could have tampered with the evidence.  

Mosia admitted that the police had not taken DNA samples of the kitchen door, which the state alleges was the entry point for the supposed intruders. Mshololo questioned Mosia’s police work. 

The trial continues.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

