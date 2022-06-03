Police officers accused teenager Nathaniel Julies’ murder to plead when new trial

The three police officers charged with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies, 16, are expected to plead on 15 June in the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni.

The Julies trial had to start afresh after presiding Judge Ramarumo Monama died in February. Judge Cassim Moosa is presiding over the new trial.

Moosa said that at the next hearing the accused will have to plead and the court will deal with further admissions made.

Julies, who lived with Down syndrome, was allegedly shot by police on 26 August 2020, just metres from his home.

The three police officers accused of his murder are Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo. Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of premeditated muder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of illegal ammunition.

Netshiongolo is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and defeating the ends of justice. The police officers are out on bail.

Previously the police officers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

On Friday, during the pre-trial conference, state prosecutor Johan Badenhorst told the court that all 64 witnesses would be recalled to testify in the trial, which will begin on 3 October.

Julie’s mother, Bridgette Harris, sat in the court on Friday listening attentively to the proceedings. She said she was concerned about the restart but remained hopeful.

Recently Harris told the Mail & Guardian that it was “unfair” for the family to relive the murder scene. “I feel as if we are stuck, we have not moved forward. We are still mourning Nathaniel’s death.”