The relatives of 22 cannabis farmers executed in 1957 by the apartheid government in a dagga clampdown, say that they are overjoyed that the spirits of their loved ones can finally find peace.

Exhumation started on Tuesday at the Rebecca Street Cemetery in Pretoria.

“Their spirits are haunting us as families,” said Gift Mdluli, a relative of one of the farmers, who were from Ngoba, in the Bergville area.

The processes necessary for exhumation started in 2017.