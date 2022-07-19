Last month, journalists and readers learned of the sudden closure of New Frame, a publication with a pro-working class bent that promised a much-needed change in direction from what many media organisations had got used to.
No easy fix to SA media money crisis
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here