Subscribe

National

Patricia de Lille investigates architect

Erect: Minister Patricia de Lille, although noting the built environment council’s ruling against the architectural profession council, will investigate architect Mark Oates after a person made allegations against him.
0

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille will investigate the architect whose appeal application exposed the allegedly reprehensible behaviour of leaders at the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (Sacap).

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Patricia de Lille investigates architect

M&G Premium

The public works minister has not acted on alleged Sacap mismanagement despite a damning ruling against the architectural council
khaya koko
National

Eskom selling off its properties at ‘garbage sale’ prices

M&G PREMIUM

The cash-strapped power utility is disposing of its land for low prices without the involvement of the treasury, sources say
khaya koko & mandisa nyathi
National

Ramaphosa’s energy plan does not mean cheaper electricity

M&G PREMIUM

Experts warn that if Eskom and government does not come to grips with the tariff problem, continued social unrest is inevitable
Sarah Smit
Editorial

Politicians should fear more unrest

The July 2021 unrest was shocking and many have since warned that those tensions could be easily reignited
Editorial
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×